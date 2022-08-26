Spotlight: Hamidullah Noori

Illustration by Duncan Robertson
Photo courtesy Hamidullah Noori
Motivation: “My mother, who made me a challenger. My wife, who is always supporting me. And lastly my children, especially my daughters — they are my spiritual advisors — and my sons who help me with my day-to-day challenges. And my restaurant family.”
Spice It Up: “My pantry essential is my six layers of spices: coriander, cumin, black peppercorn, garlic, sumac and crushed red chili. The most important part is balance.”
Shop Small: “Every Monday, my restaurant is closed, so I go with my four kids to Junoon Indian Cuisine [now Jannat Indian Cuisine] on West Broad as well as local markets and small businesses.”
Photo courtesy The Mantu
Take Two: This summer, Noori debuted The Mantu Market, a fast-casual eatery, grocery and bakery at 7510 W. Broad St.
Gnocchi at Can Can Brasserie (Photo courtesy Can Can Brasserie)
From Scratch: “I like supporting small, family-owned restaurants. My go-to list is Can Can Brasserie, Rowland and Heritage.”
Tune Time: “My favorite music is Sufi meditation and Adele — she drowns me in the ocean of love.”
Family Time: “In my free time I usually play with my kids, read books, write poems and think of new recipes that no one has tried before.”