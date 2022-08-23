A Bunch of Sweetness

The following is an online extra from our September 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Chastity Hise-Rodriguez, Pies & Cakes

Concord Grape Coffeecake

By Chastity Hise-Rodriguez, owner of Pies & Cakes

Pies & Cakes bakery owner Chastity Hise-Rodriguez created this recipe for Concord grape coffeecake as a tribute to her grandfather. “One of my favorite things to do with him was to help in his garden, which included a big trellis full of grapevines. We ate them as we harvested, and he usually had a cup of coffee with him. This recipe was inspired by him.”

Cake

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup diced Concord grapes, tossed lightly in 1 tablespoon flour

Topping

1 cup halved Concord grapes

1 1/3 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat oven to 350; grease and line a 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment. In a stand mixer or using a handheld mixer, cream together the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and eggs, one at a time, beat until incorporated, scraping down sides as needed. Whisk together dry ingredients, then slowly add to the butter mixture on low, alternating with the buttermilk until it is all combined. Do not overmix.

Spread half the batter in the pan; it will be thick, but don’t worry. Sprinkle the diced grapes on the batter and then top with the remaining batter, in dollops, spreading as best as you can. Next, make the topping. Whisk together the dry ingredients, then add melted butter and mix with a fork until crumbly. Add grapes and gently combine. Sprinkle over the top and bake for 45-50 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean with a few crumbs.