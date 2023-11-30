Richmond Food News: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

× Expand Food News is extra hefty this week (almost as hefty as this two-hander from Perly’s pictured above), loaded with details on RVADine debuts, holiday festivities and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Out of the Box

After years of living the nomadic lifestyle and slinging his distinctly crispy-edged Detroit-style pizza everywhere from concert parking lots to local cooking school The Kitchen Classroom, Willoughby Obenchain is settling down. The founder of Secret Squares plans to open a takeout-focused pie shop in Church Hill next spring. (Richmond magazine)

From School to SKU

Before graduating college, University of Richmond alum Grace Mittl had already earned the title of CEO and successfully tapped into the uber-competitive packaged foods market. She’s not alone. Presenting “Shark Tank”-style learning experiences, local colleges and universities are integrating hands-on entrepreneurial programming into their curricula and creating a playground for students to test their business ideas. (Richmond magazine)

The Pasta Whisperer

Chef Laine Myers has found a second calling as a pasta artist, selling her handmade selections including black garlic fusilli and red wheat radiatori at area farmers markets. We caught up with the founder of Oro to talk about the future of the business, underrated kitchen utensils and her date-night hot spots. (Richmond magazine)

Nonna-approved

’Tis the season of dessert spreads far and wide. Writer Genevelyn Steele got caught up in the spirit, hunting down classic Italian sweets — Christmas-colored rainbow cookies, fruit-studded panettone, ricotta cheesecake and more — all made locally. Mangia. (Richmond magazine)

Lucky Landing

Seasoned RVADine veterans Ginny Sower and Justin Cropper have branched out on their own. Offering edible support to the downtown 9-to-5 crowd, Wishbone Food Shop is serving a global-influenced breakfast and lunch menu Monday through Friday in a casual setting. (Richmond magazine)

Edible Elegance

Hanukkah begins the night of Dec. 7, and we’ve got an eye-catching (and delicious) twist on a classic: potato latkes with creme fraiche and caviar, a recipe from writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz. (Richmond magazine)

Mrs. Submarine

A fixture in the kitchen at South Philly-inspired sandwich haunt Stanley’s, Carson Bledsoe has earned her unofficial title of “director of culinary hoagie research.” The former chef de cuisine at Metzger Bar & Butchery shares off-menu must-orders, her thoughts on fair wages and more. (Richmond magazine)

Ho Ho Holiday Bars

This week, Brenner Pass’ sister bar introduced Now That’s What I Call (Black Lodge) Christmas, a pun-tastic, music-themed cocktail takeover channeling all the throwbacks of holidays past. “My favorite compliment that we get at Black Lodge is always about the music,” Bar Director Steve Yang says. Find a George Dickel spiced cranberry concoction titled Highway to the Manger Zone, along with a frozen gin and grapefruit-lime-rosemary sipper called Sleigh Ya! and a 50/50 Rumpelminze/Underberg dubbed WAP on the menu.

Santa’s Cocktail Shop is live at Cirrus Vodka’s tasting room, serving candy cane-adorned nog, salted caramel-espresso martinis and other holiday concoctions.

Brews News

Moseley welcomed Hidden Wit Brewery earlier this week. The project at 21110 Hull Street Road is helmed by Jess and Chad Ritter, Andrew and Kim Taylor, and Steam Bell Beer Works owner Brad Cooper.

Citing a decline in consumer interest for wild and spontaneous beers, The Veil’s sour beer cave, Funkhaüst Cafe, will close its doors on Dec. 1 with a farewell bash.

Be sure to swing by Castleburg Brewery for a beer before Sunday, Dec. 3. After nearly eight years, the pint-sized operation is calling it quits.

Isley Brewing Co.’s Choosy Mother Peanut Butter Porter lives on, thanks to a Northern Neck brewer. The recipe and rights to the defunct brewery’s smooth suds were sold to Callao Brewing Co. (Richmond BizSense)

On Dec. 2, Nelson County-based Bryant’s Cider will close the doors of its Shockoe Bottom taproom. Stay tuned for details on its new location, which they promise is still in the city.

ICYMI

Mexican American mashup Sincero is now open in Jackson Ward. Pro tip: Start with The Dino cocktail and don’t miss the ribs. (Richmond magazine)

Looking to ditch the jitters, the founder of OverAchieving Tea is whipping up yerba maté blends using organic ingredients. (Richmond magazine)

Adding a punch of flavor and texture, chili crisp has surfaced as the scoopable condiment of choice. Check out four riffs on the spicy goodness from area chefs. (Richmond magazine)

Truckle Cheesemongers, RVA’s only dedicated cheese shop, is rolling out a lineup of events including a board-building workshop, a cookies and cocoa soiree, and a second installment of Fondue Nights.

With the chilly weather comes the seasonal departure for downtown fixture Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay. The wallet-friendly food cart’s last day of the year is Dec. 1.

Tiny Vegan food cart owner Katie Hull has teased forthcoming Carytown digs for the traveling plant-based venture via Instagram — stay tuned for more details.

West End treat shop Frostings is officially back in action. Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey expanded their Lindsey Food Group portfolio with the sweet addition, purchasing the business from former owner Matt Fraker.

After drawing lines to his spot in a Scott’s Addition market for spit-roasted shawarma (and that zippy white sauce), Scott’s Shawarma owner Mahmoud Farah plans to relocate to 814 N. Robinson St. in early January. (Richmond BizSense)

Richmond Restaurant Group has bid adios to Barrio Taqueria & Tequila, selling the property to 3 Monkeys owner Ramy Yacoub. The concept has been open since 2019, but RRG has operated restaurants in the building since 2007. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

The most delicious email of the week: Get Food News in your inbox every Thursday and keep up with the latest on the Richmond dining scene.