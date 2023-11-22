Edible Elegance

The following is an online extra from our December 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Latkes With Creme Fraiche and Caviar

Potato pancakes are a traditional accompaniment to caviar, and these crispy latkes are perfect for the job.

For the latkes

2 pounds russet potatoes

1/2 small yellow onion

1 egg

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil for frying

For serving

1/2 cup sour cream

2 ounces caviar

Chives, chopped

Peel the potatoes. Grate the potatoes and onion using a box grater or the grater attachment on a food processor. Place the potatoes in a kitchen towel and squeeze to remove as much water as possible; this may require more than one towel. Add all ingredients except the oil to a bowl and toss lightly to combine, being careful not to overmix.

Heat 1 inch of oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat until hot. (A sliver of potato should start to sizzle immediately upon hitting the oil, but the oil should not be smoking.) Form latkes in your palm, being careful not to overwork the mixture. Cook latkes for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden on each side. Use a fish spatula to flip the latkes halfway through. Remove them from the oil and allow to drain in a single layer on a paper towel before plating or keep them on a sheet pan in a warm oven until ready to serve.

To serve, arrange the latkes on a platter and place a dollop of sour cream, a small spoonful of caviar and a sprinkling of chives on each.

Serves 4.