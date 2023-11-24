Nonna-approved

× Expand 7-Layer Italian Rainbow Cookies from Whisk Staples Mill (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. 7-Layer Italian Rainbow Cookie

$1.50 at Whisk (Staples Mill)

Layers of almond sponge cake, moistened with raspberry jam and blanketed with chocolate, make this decadent hand-held bar a standout on any cookie tray. With red, white and green hues that mirror both the Italian flag and traditional Christmas decor, you’ll want to bring these by the dozen to seasonal gatherings.

2. Cannoli

$3.50 at River City Chocolate

Joan Capobianco was a chocolatier in Brooklyn, New York, before training her son, Edward Conroy, owner of River City Chocolate. Specializing in wholesale accounts and custom cakes, the Midlothian bakery counter also pipes to order smooth mascarpone- and ricotta-filled cannoli studded with mini chocolate chips. Bonus: Cannoli cake and chocolate cannoli cookies are also available for preorder.

3. Panettone

$15-$20 at Idle Hands Bread Company

Jay Metzler delights customers at his Fan bakery with his thoughtful sourdough offerings year-round, but after Thanksgiving, creative panettone — sweet Italian breads — await. These beauties take four days to make. Besides the traditional panettone with candied fruits, sultanas and vanilla bean, discover chocolate, butterscotch and toffee varieties in the case. Go early; they are first-come, first-served and sell out quickly.

4. Ricotta Cheesecake

$14 at Azzurro

Azzurro’s cheesecake recipe is a gift from its original chef, Carlos Navarrete, who left a pastry career in New York to open the restaurant in the mid-1990s. Though Navarrete has retired, his wet and soft ricotta cheesecake is still served at the West End mainstay, drizzled with warm melted chocolate upon request.

5. Gelato Cake

Price on request at DeLuca Gelato

These Italian “semifreddo,” or “half-frozen,” chocolate sponge cake and gelato creations are made for immediate enjoyment — no need to thaw. Choose two flavors of gelato (from over 50) to layer within, such as classic spumoni and chocolate chip stracciatella, or get fruity and try ciocco-arancia (chocolate-orange) plus limoncello. Sizes vary.