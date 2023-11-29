Spotlight: Laine Myers

× 1 of 6 Expand Laine Myers of Oro (Illustration by Em Roberts) × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Oro × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 4 of 6 Expand Photo via Getty Images × 5 of 6 Expand Photo via Getty Images × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon Prev Next

Face-to-face: “Farmers markets have been great, as we are able to highlight what is in season and local. We are able to build a strong connection with farmers and local makers, while also getting to interact with our customers.”

Underrated Utensil: “The fish spatula! It works for everything, whereas other spatulas are too thick to slide under ingredients. The fish spatula is an absolute must. I use it when working at any/all stations in a restaurant.”

Vision Board: “We would like to expand Oro’s wholesale across the region and finally land that brick-and-mortar we’ve dreamt of for years.”

Pasta for Life: “Shapes: casarecce, mafalde, radiatori. Dishes: trapanese, linguine alle vongole and any pasta with Sungold tomatoes.”

Date Night: “Me and [my partner] Adriana like to go out to Edo’s, Bamboo, or even Lampo in Charlottesville. Spotty Dog all the way. We also like to support our friends at Celladora, Pizza Bones and Sub Rosa.”

Tune Time: “Thundercat, Beck, Fleetwood Mac, Cocteau Twins, Tune-Yards, Prince, Le Tigre.”