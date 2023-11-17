Mrs. Submarine

× Expand Carson Bledsoe of Stanley’s (Photo by Ash Daniel)

If you ask Carson Bledsoe, the Stanley’s line cook will tell you that she holds no official job title at the Philly-centric neighborhood haunt. But if you ask Stanley’s owner James Kohler, he’ll tell you that Bledsoe is “director of culinary hoagie research.” While Bledsoe didn’t set out to be a cook, after nearly a decade working in professional kitchens, the 29-year-old feels at home in the role.

Richmond magazine: Tell me about your background and how you ended up at Stanley’s.

Carson Bledsoe: I grew up near the Outer Banks in North Carolina; Monterey, California; and Fredericksburg. I moved to Richmond for VCU and dropped out almost immediately. I was really lost at the time. ... A friend suggested I might be well suited for work in kitchens. He was right, thank God. I started washing dishes at The Rogue Gentlemen when it opened, with absolutely no knowledge of Richmond’s restaurant scene or food in general. After a couple months [badgering] everyone with questions, they let me cook. From there I went to Metzger [Bar & Butchery], where I moved up to sous chef, then Brenner Pass, then back to Metzger as chef de cuisine. I was given a lot of opportunities to meet and work with other cooks during that time, and I’m very grateful for that.

RM: What’s your approach to developing the menu and specials for Stanley’s?

Bledsoe: Stanley’s has such a collaborative kitchen, there is rarely only one person’s input on any dish. A lot of specials or new menu items come from the phrase, “You know what I really want to eat?” Then I’ll talk it out with whoever’s listening. A lot of the time, that person is my longtime friend and co-worker Aura Fessler. We have a pretty natural creative rapport and aren’t afraid to tell each other when something isn’t working. Often, we just shout out ingredients, combinations or textures we think are interesting then start putting them together. It feels more like a game than work.

RM: What do you wish readers knew about Stanley’s?

Bledsoe: Two things come to mind. First, I know some people have pointed out that it’s a little pricey, but food is expensive! Labor is expensive! At least it should be. I’m happy with how I’m being paid at Stanley’s. I know a lot of “higher-end” places whose prices are seemingly unrelated to their employees’ compensation. That’s not happening here. Second, we have a couple kind of “secret menu” items we’ll make for anyone who asks. They’re all born from what the cooks are snacking on at the end of the night or specific server requests that we loved. They’re trashy and silly and delicious. Ask for Mo’s salad or cheese fries, the cook’s way.

RM: What are some things that inspire you as a cook?

Bledsoe: I started learning how to cook in my late teens when I was vegetarian. Vegetables will always be my first love. I go to the farmers market at least once a week and grab whatever speaks to me, either at home or for Stanley’s. I’m also super inspired by seeing what my friends are cooking. Right now, the first person who comes to mind is Olivia Wilson. I think what she’s doing at Celladora for lunch is the most interesting and fun food in the city. I have so much respect for her techniques and her ethos when it comes to cooking.

RM: When you’re not in the kitchen, what are you doing?

Bledsoe: I’m a full-time student. I made the decision to go back to VCU last year after asking some hard questions about what I wanted from life in 2020. I haven’t made any big decisions, but it feels good to know I’m giving myself more options in the future, even if I do decide to stay in restaurants forever. For now, I’m finding the challenge of doing both surprisingly fun.

RM: What do you love about Richmond?

Bledsoe: This might be a hot take, but I love how small it is. I’m lucky to have met a lot of really lovely people through restaurant work, and it’s nice knowing I can walk down the street to Bamboo [Cafe], or Birdhouse [Farmers] Market and probably run into one of them.