Richmond Food News: May 25-31

Whether you're craving warm-weather dishes or curious about the latest pop-up, head below for all the delicious deets.

Hot Diggity Dog

’Tis the season for grilling, backyard barbecue hangs, deviled eggs and one of summer’s hottest handheld foods: hot dogs. While dogs have a lowbrow history marked by highly processed meats, a trio of local purveyors are showcasing glizzies in all their glory, using primo pork and beef and highlighting the labor-intensive craft. (Richmond magazine)

Forget What You Know

When I hear the word Jägermeister, memories of crowded college basements and Red Bulls spiked with the German aperitif come to mind. But that was a long time ago — we won’t get specific — and it’s time to give the beverage a second look. Moving beyond Jäger’s pro-party reputation, area bartenders at Cobra Cabana, Hatch Local, and Pizza & Beer of Richmond are hitting refresh on the anise-heavy spirit. Yerba mate bomb, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

Social and Sober

In recent years, the sans-booze moment has gained momentum, with more and more people opting for an alcohol-free lifestyle — but that doesn’t mean they want to sacrifice going out. Taking notice of the societal shift, a University of Richmond graduate has introduced KavaClub, a hip Main Street bar crafting nonalcoholic beverages that feature a Polynesian root with relaxing effects. (Richmond magazine)

Good Stuff

Arriving by the armload every summer, bringing “What am I going to do with all this?” vibes rather than much excitement, zucchini is actually an affordable and versatile crop. Make a dent in the impending oversupply with this recipe for Lebanese-inspired lamb- and rice-stuffed squash with a fragrant tomato broth. (Richmond magazine)

The Jewel on the Hill

After much anticipation, the crew from The Jasper is inviting imbibers into their tropical-inspired Union Hill cocktail enclave. Dubbed The Emerald Lounge and operating from 4 p.m. to midnight, the brand-new bar is adjacent to the team’s newly debuted ramen concept, Slurp Ramen. Reminiscent of a watering hole of choice Don Draper of “Mad Men” might enjoy, the lounge offers libations complete with mini umbrellas in a swanky 1950s-style setting. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

One of RVA’s longest-running edible traditions, The Richmond Greek Festival is back from June 1-4, promising moussaka and pastitsio aplenty.

Led by an unofficial group of party planners, the Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is throwing a Desert Dreams Spring Fling on June 4. The fundraiser, complete with boozy sips, snacks and raffle prizes, aims to send over a dozen local bartenders to Phoenix for the 75th annual USBG Conference and Gala. Bonus: 25% of money raised will benefit The Holli Fund.

This Juneteenth, Roosevelt Executive Chef Leah Branch and podcast host and food historian Deb Freeman will host an eight-course dinner with wine and cocktail pairings. Currently, the event is sold out, but diners are encouraged to join the wait list.

If you’ve been missing the flavors of former Comfort chef and Appalachia advocate Travis Milton, you may want to snag tickets to an upcoming regionally inspired dinner held at his Bristol restaurant, Hickory, on July 20 and a talk with special guest Andrew Zimmern. P.S.: Check out the Southwest Virginia native on the latest season of “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.” (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

Following hundreds of events around the region, burger pop-up Smashed RVA — known for its super nostalgic fast-food riffs — is ready to get the patties sizzling at its new brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Side. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest Spotlight feature, we catch up with the always smiling pitmaster and unofficial king of ribs, Ronnie Logan of the namesake venture The Original Ronnie’s BBQ in Varina. (Richmond magazine)

Get the lowdown on buying and cooking shrimp, including a zippy recipe perfect for Memorial Day cookouts. (Richmond magazine)

In search of an easy road trip? Eat, drink and get outdoors in Nelson County. (Richmond magazine)

Brambly Park and Belle Isle Moonshine have joined forces for a bubbly, blueberry-lemon canned creation. The summer sipper, Bramble On, is available at the Scott’s Addition event space and at the distillery.

Speaking of collabs, local beer pioneers The Answer and the forthcoming Cap Soul, Richmond’s first Black-owned brewery, have connected with Black Ninja Design to introduce Red Lager Redemption on May 27.

Remember to show Mexican-inspired Sincero some love before their final day at Hatch Local food hall on June 12.

Brunch-centric Biscuits & Gravy, from the owners of nearby event and shuffleboard club Tang & Biscuit has shuttered after opening last June.

While the food truck will return sometime next year, Shockoe Bottom’s Cafe Beignet will fry its last N’awlins-inspired treat in its brick-and-mortar space on May 28.

Upcoming Events