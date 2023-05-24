Good Stuff

The following is an online extra from our June 2023 issue.

Lamb-stuffed Kousa With Garlic Yogurt Sauce

By Stephanie Ganz

This is a traditional Lebanese dish known as Kousa Mashi. It’s a bit of a time commitment and a labor of love, but the savory lamb- and rice-stuffed squash in a fragrant tomato broth is well worth the effort, making this a great dish to make in advance and impress your guests with.

Garlic Yogurt Sauce

1 cup full-fat yogurt (not Greek)

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Mince and smash two cloves of garlic until you have a paste. Combine with yogurt and lemon juice and stir well. Refrigerate until needed.

Stuffed Kousa

1 small yellow onion

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 Kousa squash

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 pound ground lamb

1/4 cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

1 cup long-grain white rice

Dice onion and mince garlic. In a small saute pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until fragrant and translucent, about four minutes. Remove from heat.

Wash Kousa and trim the ends, leaving the squash intact. Use an apple corer to remove the seeds and flesh from the inside (save this and use it for baba ganouj or zucchini bread), leaving a 1/2-inch perimeter of zucchini flesh.

In a mixing bowl, combine sauteed onion and garlic, spices, lamb, pine nuts and rice. Stuff squash with filling and set aside.

Tomato Broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic

1 cup tomato paste

8 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Mince and smash garlic until you have a paste. In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute garlic in oil until fragrant, about one minute, being careful not to burn. Add tomato paste and chicken stock and stir to combine. Add bay leaves and season with salt and pepper. Carefully arrange stuffed Kousa in the tomato broth and top with a plate to submerge. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, covered, for 45 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for an additional 30-45 minutes, until the squash is tender all the way through. Serve warm with tomato broth, fresh herbs (chopped parsley and mint) and yogurt sauce on the side.