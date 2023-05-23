Forget What You Know

× Expand The This One’s for Nicky cocktail at Hatch Local (Photo by Jay Paul)

Der Skandal! Jägermeister! In some circles, it’s a wildly celebrated spirit. Historically, those circles have often gulped it straight from an ice luge or plopped it into a Red Bull while hollering. In other circles, it’s much maligned (see previous sentence). No matter where you land, area cocktail artists are here to help you see it in a new light: as a minty, licorice-tinged component of a drink that’s fun, balanced and memorable. Jäger didn’t start out as a party shooter, after all. Its German creators intended the spirit as a digestif, full of gut-supporting herbs and spices including anise, ginger, juniper and 53 (yes, 53) others to move all that schnitzel through your system. The word Jägermeister translates to hunt master — in 1934, when the beverage came to be, that was a job title — and creator Curt Mast adopted the name for his love of hunting.

Wizard Fight

Cobra Cabana

Wizard Fight is playful, creative and likely the only cocktail you’ll need to order that night. Wizard One is a standard Irish Slammer — renamed from Car Bomb — which sinks Bailey’s and whiskey into a half-full pint of Guinness. Wizard Two is a brilliant remake of Ye Olde Jägerbomb (happy returns to those who celebrate), swapping out Red Bull for White Label yerba mate. Sink your Jäger or sip them together.

This One’s for Nicky

Hatch Local

A smoky, bittersweet delight, This One’s for Nicky is definitely a compliment to Nicky, whoever they may be. Light layers of candied ginger and bitter caramel from Cynar and Cardamaro give the drink its high notes, helping to blend and soften the intensity of mezcal, rye and Jäger.

Black Tea Shots

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

Secret menu item from bar star Katie Stuart: a Long Island iced tea, but make it cute. And yummy. Jäger, peach schnapps, sour mix and lemon-lime soda create a shockingly smooth shooter with a sweet-tart satisfaction. Order a round of Black Tea Shots with friends and be charmed.