Spotlight: Ronnie Logan

Born and Raised: “Growing up in Varina was peaceful. Unlike the city, I heard birds singing and not sirens. I grew up here, but so did my children, so the same kids that we saw grow up in Little League and Boy Scouts come back, and they have kids, so you just get to see your community grow.”

Happy Wife, Happy Life: “I’ve had a love of cooking all my life. My wife and I have been married for almost 43 years, and we were catering and cooking for folks since the day we got married, whether it was church, Boy Scouts, whatever, we did it together.”

Always Stocked: “My kitchen essentials are butter, sugar, salt and black pepper. … You can do many things with these essential seasonings.”

Off-the-Clock Bites: “I love Inner City Blues and the Daily Menu. I love good people and good food, and these places have both.”

Racks on Racks: “My ribs are what got me on the Food Network, so I would definitely tell first-timers to start there … but everything we’ve got is off the chain, and we serve it with a smile and lots of love.”

Smoky Style: “Some say [our barbecue] is a mixture of a bunch of different places — Memphis, Carolina, Texas — but I’d like to say it’s the Ronnie’s of Virginia way, the Varina, Virginia, way! We’ve got our own spin on how we do things, so you can’t really put it into one geographical box.”