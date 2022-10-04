The Jewel on the Hill

× Expand A rendering of The Emerald Lounge (Image courtesy Kevin Liu)

In the coming months, the team behind Carytown watering hole The Jasper will unveil a second cocktail-focused concept in Union Hill. Set to open early next year, The Emerald Lounge promises lighter tropical sips served in a retro, island-inspired enclave.

“We aim to take a lot of inspiration drink-wise from the Caribbean, Central and South America and to tip our hats to the several decades of American Tiki bars and the drinks that defined that genre,” co-owner Kevin Liu says.

Liu is joined by fellow Jasper owners Thomas Leggett, Mattias Hagglund and Brandon Peck in the new venture. He says they landed on the Emerald Lounge moniker after dozens of brainstorming sessions.

Guests can expect a hefty collection of rums and brandies, along with agave spirits and lots of fruit juice in the new space, described as a contemporary take on a tropical escape inspired by the bars of 1920s Cuba and 1970s Los Angeles.

Peck says The Emerald Lounge’s inspirations, Cuban bars such as Havana’s La Floridita and Sloppy Joe’s, in addition to hotel bars such as the one at Hotel Nacional de Cuba, were only a quick flight away from South Florida during Prohibition, satisfying the thirst of any imbiber who could afford the trip with ice-cold daiquiris, mojitos and El Presidentes. As for the interior, think ’70s Sunset Strip flair — loung-ey, chic, mid-century modern vibes, with big booths to cozy up in.

“Over the years, we’ve become known for strong drinks, old-school candlelit vibes and a wide library of spirits,” Liu says. “Our team at The Jasper is so incredibly passionate and experienced [both staff and management] that we knew we wanted to do something else to give people room to grow.” Liu, also owner of Carytown Cupcakes, says Peck will continue as director of operations for both cocktail bars, and the new space will provide an opportunity for core Jasper staff to cross-train and work at both locations.

An added bonus for patrons: a slushy machine. As for snacks, the food offerings will be approached similarly to those at The Jasper, casual small plates and munchies that pair well with drinks.

The Emerald Lounge joins a growing mixed-use development at 2416 Jefferson Ave. spearheaded by developers Matt Jarreau and Daniil Kleyman. Another project from the Jasper/Emerald Lounge team, Slurp! Ramen, a noodle shop set to debut this winter, will occupy the space along with the soon-to-open Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. Nearby businesses include The Roosevelt, Pizza Bones, North End Juice Co. and Union Market.

Open since 2018, The Jasper was an instant hit, garnering success for its skillful presentation of the classics while preserving tradition with drinks such as Quoit Club Punch.

While navigating the pandemic, the business went through many iterations, from hosting pop-ups through its “Friends and Family” kitchen series to launching a summer “Lemonade Stand” with adult beverages to go and offering festive cocktails through the international holiday-themed pop-up Miracle. Now, they’re back in the swing of things, and The Emerald Lounge feels like a breath of fresh air.

“We're really proud of what we built at The Jasper and have been incredibly humbled by the support we've received from the community,” Liu says. “We knew going into this project that we wanted to do something that would allow us to expand our boundaries while also contributing something unique to Richmond’s food and beverage options. We hope everyone agrees this new project will be worth the wait.”

The Emerald Lounge will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.