Richmond Food News: March 21-27

× Expand Sink your teeth into a feast of Food News below, including a mead-iversary, a Holi celebration, the return of a chicken salad king and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fresh Cup

Many of us start the day with a cup of coffee (and by start, I mean require). Providers of pick-me-ups, reinforcers of routine, coffee shops are important in-between spaces that fuel community, which is why we wanted to celebrate them. Consider this your mini guide to RVA’s coffee scene. In search of a perfectly balanced cortado or a not-so-sweet chai? Check out our top caffeinated finds from classics to specialty sips. We also shout out spots that take food as seriously as coffee, including an Ethiopian cafe with craveable timatim fit fit, a West End favorite with brunchy kolaches and a barbecue joint/cafe serving protein-packed breakfast burritos. If you’re looking to switch up your work-from-home HQ, follow along on our weeklong cafe tour across the region, and get to know a trio of local roasters. Bonus: must-cop beans, where to grab a cup past 2 p.m. and an ode to mugs. (Richmond magazine)

Master Chef

A culinary icon, devoted Francophile and fan of vermouth-heavy martinis, Julia Child is the subject of the latest exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. On view through early September, “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” is an immersive glimpse into the journey and legacy of the inspirational chef, including her influence on Virginia’s food history. Pro tip: Embrace Child’s joie de vivre and pose for a pic in the bathtub. (Richmond magazine)

Devil’s Advocate

Deviled eggs are fun to eat, but peeling and prepping those little buggers is less fun — that’s where we come in. Whether you’re craving an elevated, roe-topped twist or you’re a purist looking for a classic done right, we’ve got deviled eggs all ways, even by the dozen, in our latest 5 Faves. (Richmond magazine)

A Banger, With Mash

Six decades is a long time, especially in the restaurant industry. Defying the odds is Forest Hill gem O’Toole’s. Remaining true to its laid-back identity, the family-run pub has been keepin’ it green for nearly 60 years. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Blue Bee Cider is back in action with the debut of a newly opened taproom from employees turned owners Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith. (Richmond magazine)

We revisit spirited Patterson Avenue pub Rare Old Times, pouring pints for 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Baker, chef and entrepreneur Keya Wingfield plans to introduce an Indian-inspired snack line, Daksh Foods, in the coming months. (Richmond magazine)

After a 26-year run, the Carytown location of Baker’s Crust has closed its doors. (Richmond BizSense)

This weekend, Scott’s Addition’s Black Heath Meadery is throwing a birthday shindig at the hive. Owner, music buff and bee whisperer Bill Cavender plans to ring in nine years with vintage meads, special releases and guest pours. For imbibers thinking, “Mead is so sweet,” it’s time to get reacquainted with Virginia-made honey wine. (Black Heath snagged gold and silver medals at this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup.)

If you need a little nudge to head to the county for dinner, the first-ever Chesterfield Restaurant Week takes place March 29-April 7. The inaugural event has nearly 40 participants including La Milpa, Carena’s Jamaican Grille, Oceano, Pakwaan Indian, Sergio’s and more. Each spot will offer specials from multicourse prix fix menus to a dish or dessert.

Big changes are on the horizon at Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. Executive Chef Sarah Tocco, the force responsible for reimagining brewery food via seasonal specials including a glorious blackberry pizza, will work her last shift on April 27. The brewery’s annual Wild & Weird Festival — a showcase of sour, fermented ales — is April 20-21, which should make for a funktastic farewell.

If you’re out and about this weekend, perhaps grabbing a biscuit from Sugar & Twine or popping into Penny’s Wine Shop in Jackson Ward, keep your eyes peeled for art on display. The 58th annual National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference is in town through March 23, with ceramic pieces from national makers appearing in local storefronts.

Tarragon chicken salad lovers, rejoice. The trio of Christophers Runaway Gourmay carts are back in their usual spots, fueling the downtown lunch crowd.

Goochland-based Kindred Spirit Brewing has spilled into Richmond with the addition of a satellite taproom. Owner Karl Homburg took over the shuttered Castleburg Brewery space at 1626 Ownby Lane earlier this month. Pull up and ask for a Headspace IPA. (News release, Richmond BizSense)

Jefferson Avenue joint Alamo BBQ has relit the smoker after more than a yearlong hiatus.

Upcoming Events