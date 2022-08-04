Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10

× Expand All the edible tidbits, from the latest RVADine debuts to future food events, await below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Third Carb’s the Charm

First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)

A Sweet Shift

Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara has relocated her New Orleans-inspired shaved ice business, Suzy Sno, from Second Street to the former Sweet 95 building on Arthur Ashe Boulevard after a variety of property-related issues at her former space. The perks of the new spot: Larger digs, an outdoor patio and walk-up window, on-site parking, and the addition of ice cream-stuffed sno-balls — the ultimate summertime twofer we didn’t know we needed. (Richmond magazine)

Summer of Sake

Moving beyond its days of being enjoyed straight up, or in bomb form — hello, college flashback — sake has matured and found its place in the cocktail world. In this month’s Open Tab, we explore the fermented spirit and all its funky iterations at Longoven, Hatch Local, Heritage and Osaka, where bartenders have mixed it with everything from miso to Chartreuse and coconut. P.S.: Looking for sake bottle service? Writer Bird Cox has you covered. (Richmond magazine)

Herbal Essence

Citrusy, herbal and bright, lemongrass lends itself well to curries, meats and even desserts. Taking a unique approach to the aromatic botanical, East Coast Provisions Executive Chef Trevor Knotts steeps it in a mixture of cream and sugar to create a cold and creamy lemongrass panna cotta destined to be the star dessert at your next gathering. (Richmond magazine)

Waves of Memory

Thick slices of heirloom tomatoes destined for sandwiches with tangy mayo, peak-season strawberries, and pizza eaten in the sand are some of the sticky and sweet summertime moments that I cherish. Join me on my annual family beach vacation as I reflect on those sun-kissed edible memories that have come to be my fondest. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

An ode to craft brews and music, two of my favorite things, the JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Brown’s Island with live performances from jam bands Lettuce, Big Something, Spafford and more.

Part fundraiser, part multicourse outdoor soiree at ZZQ, Birdhouse Farmers Market returns with its annual celebration of local on Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale in mid-August, and the lineup features chefs Brittanny Anderson and Manny Baiden, baker Keya Wingfield, Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s, Ashley Patino of Pizza Bones and Laine Meyers of Oro.

After being on hiatus for the past two years, one of the city’s longest-running food festivals makes a triumphant return Sept. 9-10. Prepare to feast on everything from hye burgers to kebabs and kohlrabi during the 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival.

ICYMI

From reinvented classic beverages to bartenders’ faves and the burgeoning spirit-free movement, step behind the wood to explore Richmond’s creative cocktail scene. (Richmond magazine)

A bakery, grocer and fast-casual eatery opening soon, The Mantu Market will be a one-stop shop for fresh baked naan, Afghan ingredients and chef-owner Hamid Noori’s mantu dumplings. (Richmond magazine)

We recently caught up with restaurateur Kendra Feather to chat about guilty pleasures, her always-stocked fridge essentials and favorite RVADine stalwarts. (Richmond magazine)

Two local plant-based eateries, the health-conscious Jackson Ward juice bar and yoga studio Saadia’s Juicebox and vegan restaurant Hang Space in Bon Air, have shuttered. (Richmond BizSense)

After a dozen-year run serving Old World vintages and Mediterranean-style plates, Secco Wine Bar bid farewell to its Fan space in April, but it seems a similar venture may be taking over the space. The husband-and-wife duo behind the Davis Street Italian restaurant Gersi — which has an OG location in Brooklyn, New York — have plans to open a Mediterranean-focused concept. (Axios Richmond)

In big brew news, Capsoul — founded in 2019 with the mission to diversify and energize taprooms through music, arts and community — has announced that it will be opening Richmond’s first Black-owned brewery. Look for Capsoul Brewing Collective to debut in 2023, and stay tuned for more details.

Visiting farmers markets is a weekly tradition, and while we don’t need an excuse to rub elbows with industry buds and simultaneously score the season’s best produce, we’ll take it. National Farmers Market Week takes place Aug. 7-13, encouraging supporters of local purveyors to visit markets across the state.

Dinner with a view, anyone? A 6,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant overlooking Swift Creek Reservoir is in the works in Chesterfield County. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

If you’re taking a trip to the Big Apple, keep an eye out for a familiar snack at the cafe inside NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kyle Morse, local sausage crafter behind The Mayor, recently collaborated with the museum’s culinary director to introduce hot dogs with Richmond roots to the menu.

Last week, Richmond was showcased in all its eccentric glory on TruTV’s “101 Places to Party Before You Die,” its hosts embarking on adventures that included a tuktuk ride through Hollywood Cemetery and a food tour with stops at ZZQ, Black Lodge and Cobra Burger. The coolest part: We get to call Richmond home.

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches are gracing headlines yet again — a moment I predicted in 2019, just saying — deemed a hype-worthy treat that has even gained traction on TikTok. (Washingtonian)

Upcoming Events