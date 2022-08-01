Herbal Essence

The following is an online extra from our August 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Trevor Knotts

Lemongrass Panna Cotta

By Trevor Knotts, executive chef of East Coast Provisions

To capture the citrusy, grassy essence of lemongrass, chef Trevor Knotts steeps it in a mixture of cream and sugar for panna cotta. “This panna cotta really allows good-quality milk and fresh lemongrass to shine and can be topped with any number of things from candied ginger to fresh berries,” Knotts explains. He urges home cooks to embrace sheet gelatin, which yields a better result than the powdered version.

1 quart heavy cream

2 cups granulated sugar

2 stalks lemongrass (split, bruised and rough chopped to release its oils)

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste (or 1 1/2 teaspoons extract)

15 sheets gelatin

1/2 gallon milk

Bring the cream, sugar, lemongrass and vanilla to a simmer, whisking the sugar so it doesn't clump and begins to dissolve. Cover and remove from heat and allow to steep for about half an hour. Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water for about five minutes to hydrate. Squeeze excess water out of the gelatin. Bring the cream and lemongrass mix back to a strong simmer and whisk in the gelatin to dissolve, stirring constantly to avoid burning. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a container with the milk and whisk to combine. Pour into serving containers and refrigerate to set (at least several hours or overnight).

Serve cold and top with whatever your heart desires.