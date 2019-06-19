Pints With Purpose

× Expand Eric Jackson of Capsoul (Photo by Jay Paul)

General Manager of Champion Brewing Co. Eric Jackson hopes to diversify the crowds enjoying Richmond's breweries through Capsoul, a social collective merging beer and culture that he co-founded with Tyrel Murdaugh and launched in March. The seasoned beer judge, cicerone in training and recent Atlanta transplant has quickly immersed himself in Richmond’s sudsy scene, and Jackson, a 33-year-old father of three, is aiming to connect the community and encourage change, one sip at a time.

Richmond magazine: How did you get into beer? Is it something you’ve always liked?

Eric Jackson: It wasn’t, no. About five years ago, I had a smoked porter at Yazoo Brewing in Nashville and was so confused, my mind was blown. From that moment on, I wanted to try other beers rather than negating a whole category of beverages because of ones I didn’t like. I really like to encourage people who don’t like beer to try different varieties than what their palates may be accustomed to.

RM: Can you tell me a little about Capsoul and where the idea originated?

Jackson: Capsoul is designed to help diversify breweries. When I first started going to breweries, I would walk in and be the only black person in there. I didn’t feel any type of way about it, but it was something I noticed. I am trying to help black and brown people get to breweries and feel comfortable. A lot of us don’t drink beer, and if we do, we’re not going to breweries to enjoy them just because it’s not the vibe we mix with. I also have founded Uncap Everything, which is a craft beer lifestyle brand, and more of my personal experience. The main thing is, it’s not about excluding anyone … it’s about saying we want a seat at the table, too.

RM: Why do you think breweries at times don’t feel accessible?

Jackson: I think it’s just not as open to us, so we aren’t interested. And if I’m not invested in beer on that level, I’m not coming out to breweries, and if I am, I won’t feel comfortable being there. That’s just the demographic, and it is what it is, but we are in a time of culture change. There’s a lot going on with craft beer to diversify it. Things are changing, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

RM: What's ahead for Capsoul?

Jackson: Craft beer is our center, but the other part is the human and cultural aspect, and that community effort to bring fashion and music and art and wrap all those pillars into one. Capsoul is dropping a magazine at the end of [May], and we’ll do [beer] crawls at different breweries. We had our first one at Vasen Brewing. … I am working with the breweries to allow us to play our own music and give us private tours and things like that.

RM: You mentioned music; what kind of music would you like to play, and why is that important?

Jackson: It’s about that attention to detail, I learned a lot of that through hospitality and working for The Marriott [in Atlanta] for eight years. There are a lot of local producers in Richmond, and as much as we can, I want everything to be Richmond-focused. We’ll play lo-fi hip-hop, jazz, nothing too aggressive — we don’t want a club scene. The culture of beer drinking can be cool and laid-back, and we want that type of music to match. The goal is to enjoy it, sip it and have a good time.

RM: If we raid your fridge, what kind of beer will we find?

Jackson: My go-to style is lagers and doppelbocks — I like the classic stuff because you have to do those right, you can’t mess it up or hide from it. I don’t go for trends, I like the basic because then I know they are doing it well.

RM: What are some of your favorite breweries to visit in Richmond?

Jackson: One of my favorites is Triple Crossing — I think they do it all really well. They have solid hazy IPAs, they have a great Munich lager and good stouts. Sours are growing on me.

RM: What is the biggest difference between the brewery scene here and in Atlanta?

Jackson: It’s more urban in Atlanta. I think the beer style is a little different, too. I feel like a lot of breweries here are trendy, and that’s not a bad thing, but in Atlanta, a lot find their lane and stick to it.

RM: Aside from beer, what do you enjoy doing?

Jackson: I like running and being outside — I ran this morning, even though I didn’t want to, and went out last night [laughs]. I’m married and have three children that are 9, 4 and 7. I like to read philosophical books, but if I’m free I’m probably working on Capsoul or Uncap Everything.