River City Roundup

Today marks the official start of spring, and with the equinox dawns a whole new season of local entertainment. This week, the Virginia War Memorial looks back at the Iraq War, the Church Hill Irish Festival returns, and “Les Miserables” comes to the Altria Theater. Plus, we have a festival of fandom, ballet performances and more. Enjoy!

Discover four emerging artists within the realm of dance at the Richmond Ballet’s Studio Three: New Works Festival. This studio performance showcases work by four choreographers new to collaborating with the Richmond Ballet: Norbert De La Cruz III, Nancy Paradis, Claudia Schreier and Yury Yanowsky. This fan-favorite event gives each choreographer only 25 hours to create the sketch of a work before it is presented. The performance runs March 21-26, and tickets start at $26.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial Intern

Since its debut in the mid-1980s in London, the musical “Les Miserables” has grown into a fan favorite and has drawn more than 130 million theater patrons worldwide. It’s morphed over the years through various iterations on stage and in film, entertaining generations of fans with its mix of love, comedy, redemption and revolution, and has earned a host of awards, including eight Tony Awards in 1987, and the 2012 film version earned three Oscars. Catch “Les Miz” at the Altria Theater March 22-26, as part of the Broadway in Richmond series. Tickets start at $31.50.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-Large

Twenty years ago this week, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq began. To mark this milestone, Virginia War Memorial Executive Director Clay Mountcastle will interview Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, during an online discussion titled, “The War in Iraq: Twenty Years Later.” Gade served in Iraq as a company commander in 2005. He was wounded in action twice and has received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit. He has since advocated for veteran disability policies in both private and public roles. The March 23 virtual event is free, but registration is required.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

It’s no secret around the office that I’m a huge fan of “Star Trek,” particularly “The Next Generation” series that I grew up watching. So, I’m excited to meet Doctor Crusher herself, Gates McFadden, and Commander Riker, Jonathan Frakes, when GalaxyCon Richmond lands at the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 24-26. With celebrity meet-and-greets, panel discussions and costume contests, there’s something for everyone at this three-day festival of fandom, whether you’re into the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” or the cult classic film “Clerks.” Tickets are $40 to $315.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Leapin’ leprechauns! It’s time to follow the rainbow up Broad Street for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the 36th annual Church Hill Irish Festival, March 25-26. Immerse yourself in everything Irish, beginning with the parade — complete with pipes and drums — on Saturday. Then enjoy the best of Celtic culture and cuisine, from Irish music and dancing to the “Irish Surprise” dish (prepared by the Ladies of St. Patrick’s) and Guinness tastings. A children’s area provides space for the wee ones to run and play, and the festival marketplace features Celtic goods offered by more than 50 Irish vendors. Admission is $5 at the gate.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

The RVA Environmental Film Festival concludes March 21 with a free screening of “Meat the Future” at North Courthouse Road Library.

Rock band Third Eye Blind performs at The National on March 22.

Firehouse Theatre’s First Responses Festival runs March 22-April 16, featuring plays created by first responders.

Comedian Godfrey takes the stage at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club March 24-26.

