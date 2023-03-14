Masterful Musical

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Critics were unkind when “Les Miserables” was first staged in London in the mid-1980s, but the public thought otherwise, and the musical has drawn more than 130 million theater patrons worldwide since its debut. “Les Miz” marches on in various iterations well into the 21st century, including a touring production set for a stop March 22-26 at Richmond’s Altria Theater.

Generations of fans have enjoyed this musical and its melodramatic mix of love, comedy, redemption and revolution. Memorable music ranges from the dramatic “Look Down” and “At the End of the Day” to the lighthearted “Master of the House.” Drawn from the Victor Hugo novel, the musical was a collaboration between composer Claude Michel Schonberg and lyricist Alain Boublil. It dominated the 1987 Tony Awards, earning eight, including honors as best musical.

The production is part of the Broadway in Richmond series. Tickets start at $31.50.

broadwayinrichmond.com