Onstage, on Air

When it comes to comedy, the entertainer Godfrey is proving himself a master of multiple mediums. The 53-year-old Nebraska native got his stand-up start in the 1990s and has since plied his craft onstage, in film (“Americanish,” “Soul Plane”), on television (“South Side,” “Louie,” “That Damn Michael Che”) and in comedy specials and segments (BET’s “Comic View,” the Comedy Central special “Godfrey: Black by Accident” Showtime’s comedy special, “Godfrey: Regular Black”). Now, he’s mastering podcasts. His “In Godfrey We Trust” recently posted its 400th episode, and @GodfreyComedy has nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

You can see Godfrey onstage in stand-up mode when he performs March 24-26 at the Richmond Funny Bone. Tickets are $25 and up.

