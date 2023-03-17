Into Space

× Expand Photo courtesy Super Festivals

Descending on RVA March 24-26, GalaxyCon Richmond is another universe of space heroes, sci-fi actors and pop culture. This three-day festival of fandom at the Greater Richmond Convention Center includes a packed programming schedule of celebrity meet-and-greets, panel discussions, gaming experiences and costume contests. It’s common to spot a fan dressed as Pikachu from “Pokémon,” Negan from “The Walking Dead” or Nintendo icon Mario (the protagonist of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” coming to theaters in April).

This year’s roster of celebrity guests includes David Tennant from “Doctor Who,” John Cleese of Monty Python fame and Walter Koenig, who starred as Pavel Chekov in “Star Trek.” A ’90s reunion includes cast members from shows including “Saved by the Bell,” “Clueless” and “Boy Meets World.”

Tickets are $40 to $315.

galaxycon.com