River City Roundup

As we celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19, events around the region honor the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, including an exhibit at Henricus Historical Park recognizing members of the 116th United States Colored Troops. For more holiday observances, see our list below. Additional events in the days ahead include the return of the Stone Soul Music & Food Festival, an author gathering featuring three Richmond writers, and a honey of a celebration. Enjoy!

On Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m., Fountain Bookstore in Shockoe Slip hosts a book event with three authors who’ve created recent novels of Southern family strife and skullduggery. Richmond writer Jon Sealy, whose latest, “The King Street Affair,” concerns buried secrets and international intrigue in Charleston, South Carolina, converses with Virginia author Kent Wascom, whose “The Great State of West Florida” involves feuding families and a demagogic mega church leader who wants to create his own fiefdom. Steve Weddle’s “The County Line” is a Depression-era Deep South story about crime and loyalty to blood and country. Admission is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Juneteenth is associated with the monumental day in 1865 when Gen. Gordon Granger sent word to the enslaved community in Texas that the Emancipation Proclamation would be enforced, thus ending slavery in the United States. Among those soldiers who marched into Galveston that day were members of the 116th United States Colored Troops, who had been stationed at the Dutch Gap Canal, in what is now Henricus Historical Park. Henricus will be honoring them during the week of Juneteenth with an exhibit, “The Forgotten Soldiers of Juneteenth,” showcasing photos from the 116th USCT, as well as reproduction clothing, gear and weapons. The special program is available June 20-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Henricus Interpretation Supervisor John Pagano will be at the site’s reproduced church on Saturday, June 22, to answer questions and lead discussions on this brave group of Union soldiers. Tickets are $12, $8 for ages 5 to 12.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

There are few parties you could get me to attend where bees are the guests of honor, but the Honey Bee Festival is no normal party. This Saturday, June 22, the 13th annual festival swarms the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds to support and celebrate the charismatic pollinators, organized by the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association. The free event, in a new, larger venue and with extended hours from last year, kicks off at 10 a.m. and carries on until 4 p.m. with live music, vendors selling local honey and native plants, food and drink, and educational offerings for kids and adults to learn the importance of bees of all types.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Back after five years and now on Brown’s Island, the longstanding Stone Soul Music & Food Festival is a celebration of Richmond music, food and culture. Getting top billing this year are hip-hop, gospel, R&B, and soul artists such as The Backyard Band, Tamar Braxton, Juvenile, Bobbi Storm, Trina (pictured above) and others. The music starts at 2:30 p.m. June 22, and the festival ends at 9 p.m. Tickets are $65.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

