Speak Love

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Shakespeare

Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” follows the story of Beatrice and Benedick, who share a mutual disdain for each other. Bachelor and spinster, they learn to accept a life without marriage until they are each tricked into believing the other one loves them.

Richmond Shakespeare’s Artistic Director James Ricks says that the play “is arguably one of Shakespeare’s funniest and most relatable comedies, depicting some of his most beloved characters.”

The production opens the Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall & Gardens during Richmond Shakespeare’s 25th anniversary season. “Much Ado About Nothing” runs through June 23, followed by Christopher Marlowe’s “Doctor Faustus” July 4-21. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are $25 to $45.

richmondshakespeare.org