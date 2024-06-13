Start the Clock

× Expand Dolly Parton (Photo by Dennis Carney)

Office politics and misogynism are no match for the power of feminine friendship and toe-tapping tunes from Dolly Parton in “9 to 5: The Musical,” the summer production from Virginia Repertory Theatre.

Based on the 1980 film and adapted for Broadway in 2009, “9 to 5” is the story of three co-workers (Alia Bisharat Glidden as Judy, Katie Goffman as Doralee and Susan Sanford as Violet) who band together to deal with mistreatment at work and a boss from hell (Devon Goffman).

“It’s a bubbly, tongue-in-cheek look at office politics, and its story reminds us that, more than ever, people need to come together and fight for the betterment of everyone,” says Debra Clinton, the production’s director.

The musical runs June 21-Aug. 4 at the November Theatre’s Marjorie Arenstein Stage. Tickets start at $39.

va-rep.org