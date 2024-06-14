‘Set It Off’

× Expand Trina (Photo by Tiff Wilson)

After a five-year hiatus, the Stone Soul Music & Food Festival returns to Brown’s Island on June 22. Organized by Radio One Richmond, the event features artists performing in the genres of hip-hop, gospel, R&B, and soul. The lineup includes Juvenile, the Backyard Band, Bobbi Storm, Tamar Braxton, Trina and more. Local food trucks and vendors round out the experience.

The gates open at 2 p.m., with music set to start at 2:30 p.m., and the festival concludes at 9 p.m.

Lawn area tickets are $65 ,and VIP admission is available for $130 and includes a fast pass allowing special access via the Seventh Street bridge, ability to jump the entrance line and a private viewing area.

kissrichmond.com