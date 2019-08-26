Best & Worst 2019

× Expand Photo by Jeff Saxman, lettering by Sarah Barton, special thanks to David Roberts

For the past 32 years, we’ve asked our readers to share the best — and worst — of the River City. This time, you responded by online ballot in the spring, and after all the votes were vetted and tallied, our writers got to work uncovering the stories behind your choices in 173 categories.

To mix it up, we added some new questions this year, asking for input on “the nature of Richmond,” those outdoor places and activities so integral to life in the region, from the James River and area parks to annual outdoor events and adventures.

Click below to check out your choices for all that is to be celebrated in RVA.

*The editorial department vetted the ballots and did its reporting before results were shared with the advertising department.