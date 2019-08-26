Best & Worst 2019: Shopping & Services

× Expand Glenda Schroeder, resort manager at Holiday Barn's South of the James location, and Lady at Strange's (Photo by Kim Frost)

Strange’s

12111 W. Broad St., 804-360-2800; 3313 Mechanicsville Turnpike., 804-321-2200

Though it is probably best known for its landscaping plants, Strange’s has responded to the popularity of indoor plants, especially among millennials, by recently growing (no pun intended) its houseplant department, says Mikaela Rice, digital and marketing content specialist. In addition to adding new plants and containers to its offerings, the store offers houseplant-related classes and promotes the department on Instagram. Strange’s is also a favorite for floral arrangements, offering everything from single stems and floral arranging supplies for do-it-yourselfers to prepared bouquets and arrangements. Hydrangeas are especially popular with Richmonders, says Meg Gouldin, Strange's HR director, so the store carries them year-round. Sunflowers are also summer favorites, “great for mason jars or as a single statement flower,” Gouldin says.

Best plant store

1. Strange’s

2. The Great Big Greenhouse

3. Sneed’s Nursery

Best flower shop

1. Strange’s

2. Coleman Brothers

3. Vogue Flowers

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3800 Mountain Road, 804-351-8634; 614 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-506-9895

Furry friends in Holiday Barn's day care enjoy supervised playtime with other canines, consisting of a couple hours of play, a nap and repeat. “We don’t think it’s a good idea to put the dogs together and have them play for eight hours straight,” says Marketing Director Martha Prideaux. “They just get too tired, so that’s one thing that sets us apart.” Plus, the attention and care pets receive at Holiday Barn fosters excitement upon their return. “Initially some people think that their pets are going to be really sad when they leave them, but the reality is most dogs really enjoy it here,” Prideaux says. “We have a lot of customers tell us that as soon as they turn down the drive, their dogs are ready to jump out of the vehicle, because they’re so excited to be here.” And when Fido needs a trim, take advantage of the facility’s grooming options, which incorporate pet pampering and day care over the course of a day.

Best pet day care

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Diamond Dog House

3. Dogtopia

Best pet boarding

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Diamond Dog House

3. Dogtopia

Best pet grooming

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Dogma

3. Tie: PetSmart; Ridge Dog Shop

Best vet

Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

9023 Woodman Road, 804-262-8629; 2801 N. Parham Road, 804-308-1384

This September marks 50 years that the Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital has been caring for RVA’s pets. A family business, they’ve treated the furry — and not so furry — friends of multiple generations of clients. “We’ve got some third generations of pet owners coming in now,” says Allen Taylor, the practice administrator “They’ll say, ‘When I was 4 years old, I came in, and now I’m in here with our children and our dog.’ ”

2. Bon Air Animal Hospital

3. River City Veterinary Hospital

Best uncommon pet store

Fin & Feather Pet Center

5208 Lakeside Ave., 804-262-6681

Celebrating 60 years in business, Fin & Feather has remained a locally owned neighborhood pet shop since it opened. What makes this pet store uncommon? “There’s a lot of boutique items we have in here as far as specialty dog and cat items; we have exotic reptiles, exotic birds and fish,” says Store Manager Shane Rippey. “We also have a full line of pond and water-garden supplies, including koi fish, plants and other pond stuff.”

2. Dogma

3. Dog Krazy

Best locally owned pet store

Tie: Dogma; Fin & Feather Pet Center

3501 W. Cary St., 804-358-9267; 5208 Lakeside Ave., 804-262-6681

Fin & Feather Manager Shane Rippey says, “We have [employees] who are pretty knowledgeable in all of their different specialties.” That means pet owners get great advice for keeping their furry and non-furry friends happy. At Dogma, putting pets first is a mantra. “Our biggest passion is helping these dogs that are in shelters,” says Didi Tremblay, store manager. The store provides free grooming to shelter dogs so they can be adopted. “Those days are really emotional in the shop, because it goes from heartbreaking to see the condition the dogs are in, to happy to see them wagging their tails when they get all that stuff off,” she says.

2. Tie: Dog Krazy; RedRidge Pet Market

3. For the Love of Pete!

Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge

10 S. Crenshaw Ave.; 2243 Old Brick Road; 4821 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, 804-342-0051

“Bombshell is continuously focused on innovation,” says co-owner Scott Black, adding that his wife and co-owner, Melissa, “has a keen eye for bringing the latest services and trends from the West and picking those that our guests in Richmond are sure to love.” An example is Bombshell’s new peel bar for on-the-go skin rejuvenation. It focuses heavily on old-school European massage techniques and incorporates Gua Sha crystals, which illuminate the skin. Plus, don’t forget your brows: Microblading and the golden ratio brow-mapping technique are new offerings at the salon. Beyond innovative services and techniques, Bombshell has plans to open an accredited aesthetician school at its South Side location this fall for people looking to start a career in beauty.

Regional business with the best customer service

1. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge

2. Davis & Green Electrical

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Best locally owned spa

1. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge

2. Scents of Serenity

3. Tie: Rituals Salon and Spa; Salon del Sol; Vitality Float Spa

Best locally owned hair salon

1. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge

2. Mango

3. Circle Square

Best salon for brow shaping

1. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge

2. European Wax Center

3. Style by Zahra

Best green salon

Tie: HAIR the Salon; Red Salon Organics

1423 W. Main St., 804-353-0903; 201 N. Robinson St., 804-353-1733

HAIR The Salon co-owners Charles Flood and Crys Auerbach do their best to provide clients and employees with a healthier environment by eliminating harsh chemicals and products made with potentially harmful ingredients without sacrificing style and artistry. Their commitment to green extends beyond hair products to BPA-free receipt paper and other recycled stationery products. “HAIR The Salon offsets its carbon footprint by purchasing from businesses that do the same,” Auerbach says. “It’s the least a company can do.”

It’s a policy echoed by Red Salon Organics co-owners Autumn Carter and Meredith McGlohon Fotovat. “We research all of the ingredients that go into our product and color lines as well as our cleaning supplies,” Carter says. “When doing building upgrades, we use all sustainable building supplies whenever possible and know where they are sourced.”

Best locally owned nail salon

Escape

With numerous nail salons in the area named “Escape,” it’s impossible to know exactly which our readers voted for.

“It’s not just about getting a pedicure, it’s about getting an experience you can’t get anywhere else,” says Linda Ho, who owns Escape Nails & Day Spa at 11837 and 12224 W. Broad St. Ho’s customers say they appreciate the attention to detail and excellent customer service of the knowledgeable staff in a relaxed environment.

Services at Escape Nails & Spa, 7009 Three Chopt Road, include pedicures, manicures, facials, waxing, artificial nail services and massage. “Our clients are our first priority, says Manager Mike Luu, who owns the location with his wife, Luyen Nguyen. Customers notice the cleanliness and staff uniformity of dress and appreciate complimentary beverages or snacks.

An Escape Nails & Spa in Midlothian is separately owned.

2. Tie: Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic; Fusion Nail Spa; Holy Chic & Co.

3. Royal Nails

Best medispa

Glow Med Spa

glowmedspa.net

Glow Med Spa’s four locations are each like walking onto a theater set: Short Pump is fire-themed, North Side is earth-themed, and Midlothian is water-themed, inspired by Cirque de Soleil. At the Carytown location, which focuses on waxing services, the brightly colored decor is inspired by a candy shop. “When you walk in our world, you leave the world behind,” says owner Shia Noth, who channeled her theater background into the look of each spa. Services include skin tightening, oxygen treatments, float-pod therapy and massage.

2. Sona Dermatology & MedSpa

Best place for children’s haircuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts

9726 Gayton Road, 804-741-1500; 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, 804-716-4382

Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise owners Reggie and Judy Bristow know many younger kids don’t like getting a haircut because it’s something they are not used to. “It can be scary,” Judy says. “We provide a colorful and likable place for kids to have a haircut. It’s attractive and kid-friendly visually.” Children can watch movies during their haircuts and enjoy animal crackers and lollipops. Afterward, they can choose a toy from the treasure chest as a reward.

2. Divas-n-Dudes

Best consignment shop for handbags and shoes

Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., 804-358-2357

Clementine sells contemporary and designer accessories for women online and in Carytown. The store’s staff is trained to select styles and brands that match customer demand. “Not only can you find high-quality fashion from Lilly Pulitzer to Louis Vuitton for 50 percent less than retail,” co-owner Lyn Page says, “you can feel good about your purchase knowing that buying just one secondhand item reduces its carbon footprint by 82 percent.”

2. Tie: Clothes Mentor; Indigo Avenue

3. Ashby

Best dry cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

puritancleaners.com

Puritan Cleaners has 13 locations in Richmond to attend to the area’s dry-cleaning needs. “We offer 24-hour drop-off service and free home delivery to more than 5,000 Richmond homes each week,” says company President Gary Glover. “But it's our people that set us apart from our competitors in the Richmond market. They offer service above and beyond and always with a smile.”

2. Tie: Bill’s Cleaners & Laundry; Zipps

3. Princess Cleaners

Best locally owned women’s boutique

Penelope

penelope.com

Along with its large jewelry and clothing selection, Penelope also gives customers the option of personalizing their purchases in-store. “We do everything we can to go above and beyond to help our customers,” says Bonnie Highland, assistant manager at the Virginia Center location. “When people shop here, they have fun.”

2. Tie: Ashby; The S.E.E. Boutique

3. For Posh Sake

Best men’s shop for suits

Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., 804-264-2994; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9400

Franco Ambrogi and his wife, Ruth, started their business in 1967, tailoring and custom making suits at home before opening their first store in 1972. Franco’s offers in-house tailoring as well as custom-made and off-the-rack suits at its Lakeside location. “We carry fine clothing from around the world from Europe, the United States and Canada,” Ambrogi says, “and we service our clothing like no one else in the city of Richmond can.”

2. Better Menswear of Richmond

Best locally owned shoe store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St., 804-285-3473

Saxon Shoes has been an important part of Richmond’s retail scene since it opened in 1953. The store now carries more than 100 shoe brands for men, women and children at locations in Richmond and Spotsylvania. When wearing shoes it’s all about the right fit, but when you’re selling them, bigger is better. “The average shoe store is about 3,000 square feet, and our stores are over 20,000 feet each, so the sheer size and selection is seven or eight times bigger,” says company President Gary Weiner.

2. Rider Boot Shop

Best local mechanic

Allen Tire Inc.

allentireva.com

Forty-one years is a long time for a family business. One reason for that longevity, three generations on and counting, is the way Allen Tire serves the folks who entrust them with their rides. “It’s humbling,” owner Gary Allen says. “We just treat customers like family.” The goal, he says, is to “try to take the bite and sting out of the everyday goof-ups of car repair.”

2. Lotsey & Hardy Tire Co.

Best place to buy a used car

CarMax Inc.

carmax.com

A regular winner in this category, Richmond-based CarMax can draw inventory from 195 stores nationally, giving buyers a choice of some 50,000 vehicles at any given time. The company says in an email that in the next year, customers can choose to do much of the car-buying work online and can either have the car delivered to them or pick it up at a CarMax location.

2. CarLotz

3. Hyman Bros. Automobiles

Best car wash

Car Pool Car Washes

carpoolcarwashes.com

It’s rare to find a business executive who puts his phone number out there for customers to call, but that’s how Tyree Brown rolls. Brown is the chief operating officer of Car Pool, the local car wash chain that has been serving Richmond for more than 40 years. Encouraging customers to call personally with cares or concerns is part of what sets this business apart — that, and the hand finish Car Pool gives vehicles, inside and out. “People just love the hand touch,” Brown says.

2. Tie: Flagstop; Rio Car Wash

3. Dave’s Auto Spa

Best car body shop

Bruce’s Super Body Shops

brucessuperbody.com

Owner Bruce Hutchins has been in the car repair business since 1978, focusing on customer care and restoring cars to their pre-loss conditions. “I wouldn’t do something to someone’s car I wouldn’t do for my own,” he says. Hutchins has two facilities in Richmond and a third in Williamsburg. A new location is nearly complete on Midlothian Turnpike in front of the existing shop there, representing a $5 million investment.

2. Koontz Paint & Bodyworks

3. Caliber Collision

Best local new car dealership

McGeorge Toyota

9319 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-655-0361

Trust and transparency are bywords at this dealership, which has served more than 100,000 metro Richmond customers from its 9-acre lot since it opened in 1968. McGeorge is a seven-time repeat winner in this category, and it's also a consistent recipient of Toyota’s President Award, which it has earned 23 times, says Tony Thaxton, general sales manager. Outstanding service is the key, he says. “It continues to bring people back.”

2. Tie: Sheehy Ford; West Broad Honda

3. West Broad Hyundai

Best tutoring service

Tutoring Club of Glen Allen/Short Pump

11219-A Nuckols Road, 804-967-6278

The Tutoring Club of Glen Allen/Short Pump offers homework assistance and student success coaching to help kids stay on top of deadlines. “We integrate into students’ daily routine,” says Tommy Threewitts, franchise director. “The majority of our students are in AP or IB, and they want to keep ahead or are looking to stay ahead.” Others have ADHD and need an anchor to hold them accountable. “Here it’s a pleasant experience and a positive atmosphere,” he says.

2. Kumon

3. Mathnasium

Best preschool education

Primrose School

primroseschools.com

There are seven individually owned Primrose franchises in the Richmond area. “At Primrose, we use the Balanced Learning Approach, which combines the best thinking of renowned early learning … with current research in the field of child development,” says Angela Richter, co-owner at the Westerre Commons and Twin Hickory locations. Benita Petrella, owner of Primrose School of Midlothian Village, adds, “We teach so much more than letters and colors. Embedded character development is one aspect of our curriculum that sets Primrose apart.”

2. LeafSpring School

3. Tie: Bon View School; The Goddard School

Best after-school care program

YMCA

ymcarichmond.org

“The YMCA after-school programs are focused on academic success, enrichment activities, and social and emotional learning,” says Abby Rogers, chief advancement officer. With locations across the region, “We’ve really worked hard to recruit fun, energetic staff that enjoy working with students,” says Betsy Peters, senior VP of youth development. “Children try a variety of new things that they may not have experienced that are a mix of active and thought-provoking.”

2. ACAC

3. Master Lee’s Dynamic Taekwondo

Best day care provider

Tie: The Goddard School; LeafSpring School

goddardschool.com; leafspringschool.com

Goddard School, with numerous locations throughout the area, is a leader in early childhood education, focusing on social and emotional development through activities like gardening, music and Spanish. “We are distinct, as we focus seriously on health and safety,” says Danielle Crowley, owner of the Mechanicsville location. “We meet the learning needs of the advanced children as well as those just learning.”

At LeafSpring School’s six locations, teachers and nurses work together. “It lets us home in on health and wellness and focus on children who have special needs going on like diabetes, as well as those bumps and bruises,” says Susan Bishop, corporate director. “We introduce children to healthy behaviors, healthy diet and a health curriculum.”

2. Tie: Primrose School; Tuckaway

3. Tie: KinderCare; VCU/VCU Health

Best new local business

On the Fly Game Truck

ontheflygametruck.com, 804-994-3633

On the Fly Game Truck owners Corey Cosby and Kendrick Veney met when their school-age children started playing sports. Their business gives gamers access to entertainment via a custom-built vehicle packed with five PlayStation 4 Pro systems, five Xbox Ones and two Nintendo Switches. “With our interactive lights and surround sound, you can play any kind of music,” Veney says, “or you can have a movie night“ on a pair of TVs set up outside the truck.

2. Tie: Alewife; The Big Kitchen; Cobra Cabana; SoulShine Studios

Best eyewear store

Carytown Optical Shoppe

3343 W. Cary St., 804-353-7665

Carytown Optical Shoppe opened in 1983. “We’re noncorporate — we’re the opposite of that,” says owner Cynthia Allen, a licensed optician. The company’s recent move to its current location to escape the demolition planned at the west end of has Carytown has proven to be a boon for business. “It is truly spectacular here, a dream come true,” says Allen, adding, “we carry well-made, fair-trade eyewear from around the world. We give an authentic experience.”

Best commercial gallery in which to buy art

Chasen Galleries

3101 Ellwood Ave., 804-204-1048

Marking 20 years of business in September, Chasen Galleries owner Andrew Chasen has seen increased interest in contemporary and abstract work during that time, but he says landscape paintings remain the gallery’s biggest seller. “We always try to give our clients what they are looking for,” says Chasen, who features work from artists around the world (and some locals, too). “I like to bring in different things just so people don’t see the same thing over and over.”

2. Tie: Crossroads Art Center; Glavé Kocen Gallery

3. Quirk Gallery

Best locally owned bookstore

Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., 804-422-8066

True to its name, Chop Suey Books sells a mixture of new and used books. Founder and Manager Ward Tefft is proud of the second printing of “Murals of Richmond,” which bears the shop's publishing imprint. A champion of local authors, the store each year celebrates Richmond literati at its annual Brew-Ho-Ho, to be held Dec. 15 at Hardywood. “I think that this is the largest celebration of local writers,” Tefft says.

2. BBGB

3. Fountain Bookstore

Best bike repair shop

Agee’s

agees.com

Agee’s is a family-owned company that has been selling and repairing bicycles for the past 100 years. They’re also committed to getting it done quickly. “We know that people want their bicycles as soon as possible, and our concept is that we always want to keep within one to two days of service turnaround,” says co-owner William Agee, “just so the people are not left with the inconvenience of not having their bike.”

2. Carytown Bicycle Co.

3. Outpost

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., 804-342-1272

Though the store has carried locally made products since opening 28 years ago, co-owner Stan McCulloch says Mongrel started focusing on RVA-centric items at the behest of tourists, “long before the whole city pride thing got rolling really big,” he says. These days, Mongrel’s wares, many with an “RVA” theme, including pint glasses printed with the city skyline and a Richmond T-shirt, are equally prized by locals.

Cards are another popular draw at this Carytown institution. While some card shops panicked when email began to take over, McCulloch says Mongrel has not seen declining sales. In fact, cards are more popular than ever. “People want a tangible item,” he says. “Young people, in particular, seem to have a strong interest in cards.” Each card sold at the store is carefully considered for its humor, message and design, with most coming from small, artist-run businesses, he says.

Best shop to find items made in RVA

1. Mongrel

2. Tweed

Best card and gift shop

1. Mongrel

2. Tweed

Best toy store

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St. 804-353-8991

World of Mirth sells unique and whimsical products such as washboard ties, “Golden Girls” action figures, neon signs — and, of course, toys for the kids — and has been a staple of Carytown since 1999. “We are a toy store like no other,” says owner Thea Brown. “I don’t even know if there is another shopping experience like us. When you come in, people’s jaws drop and they kind of [gasp] from all of it.”

2. Toys That Teach

Ellwood Thompson’s

4 N. Thompson St., 804-359-7525

Ellwood Thompson’s Environmental Pledge is posted on its website, and the store is constantly making small changes toward sustainability. Last year, it added a bag-share program, with bins of reusable bags customers can borrow and return when they forget their own, says Colin Beirne, marketing manager. A ban on single-use plastic straws, a zero-waste wall in the bulk food department and a program offering $2 refunds to those who return their reusable jars and lids, are other recent initiatives, he adds. The store also focuses heavily on natural medicine, with its Nourish department carrying everything from supplements and herbal tinctures to fish oil and body care products. CBD oils have been one of the store’s most popular items recently, Beirne says. A resident health coach, Jordan Douglas, offers free coaching sessions on Thursdays and shares wellness information on Ellwood’s blog.

Best environmentally friendly business

1. Ellwood Thompson’s

Best natural medicine shop

1. Ellwood Thompson’s

2. Good Foods Grocery

3. Friend and Hand Herb Shop

Best jewelry store

Fink’s Jewelers

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-379-7171; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-377-8589

Assistant Manager Jerome Golfman says “the quality of merchandise and the caliber of our salespeople” are what set Fink’s apart. “Not only are our salespeople veterans,” he says, “but people retire from this place. … It’s a career.” Then there is the jewelry sold at the two Richmond locations of the Roanoke-based family business: luxury brands including Rolex and Cartier; designs from David Yurman, Roberto Coin and others; and high-quality diamonds.

2. Diamonds Direct

3. Tie: Schwarzschild Jewelers; Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Best maker of fine custom jewelry

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

16701 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-5671

Vera Caniglia has been creating custom jewelry from the same Midlothian store for 24 years, with about 75 percent of the store’s business coming from custom designs, even though the cases are filled with hundreds of pieces of ready-made jewelry. “It means a lot to be a part of whatever special occasion it is — birthday, wedding or anniversary,” Caniglia says, “creating something that will be an heirloom forever.”

2. Tie: Carreras Jewelers; Dransfield Jewelers; Kambourian Jewelers; Nine Roses

3. Tie: Diamonds Direct; Fink’s Jewelers; Schwarzschild Jewelers; Susan McLauchlan Jewelers

Best local jewelry artisan making the market rounds

On U

5707 Grove Ave., 804-288-1587

Donna Silvestri has been designing and creating handmade crocheted and beaded jewelry full time since 2002, says her husband and business partner, Greg. “So many people travel throughout the world and see one of our necklaces and say, ‘That’s an On U!’ ” he says. In addition to selling at markets and arts festivals, the Silvestris opened a new studio and shop on Grove Avenue last year, giving the brand greater visibility.

2. Molly Virginia Made

Best grocery store

Wegmans

wegmans.com

“Our approach is to focus on those things that we believe set us apart: incredible customer service, the best ingredients, restaurant-quality prepared food and consistent, low prices,” says Wegmans spokesperson Valerie Fox. The Richmond area is home to two stores, and in 2018, according to Fox, more than 5,300 people across the country contacted Wegmans seeking a store in their communities. Another 8,000 wrote to express their positive shopping experiences.

2. Kroger

3. Publix

Best shopping center

Short Pump Town Center

11800 W. Broad St., 804-360-1700

Short Pump is home to more than 140 stores, including new additions Old Navy, Untuckit, and The Pit and the Peel. For shopping during the summer, there are water fountains and shaded areas for keeping cool, as well as a summer concert series for those long hot nights. An outpost of the Children’s Museum of Richmond, the Short Pump Express train and Build-A-Bear Workshop offer fun for the little ones.

2. Stony Point Fashion Park

3. Willow Lawn

Best bank

Atlantic Union Bank

atlanticunionbank.com

Here’s an old favorite in this category, Union Bank & Trust, now with a new name. In May, Atlantic Union noted it had completed integration of Access National Bank into its operations, as well as the adoption of its new moniker. Its holding company, now Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., operates 155 branches. Atlantic Union was named the best bank in Virginia in 2018 by Forbes, and it's tops in the Mid-Atlantic, according to J.D. Power’s retail banking satisfaction study.

2. Bank of America

3. BB&T

Best private wealth advisors

Tie: Salomon & Ludwin; Wells Fargo

1401 Gaskins Road, 804-592-4999; wellsfargo.com

We've got dual winners here from very different types of personal wealth advisors. Salomon & Ludwin is a small, homegrown operation, while Wells Fargo has a national presence. Salomon & Ludwin touts its size as an asset, emphasizing the experience and knowledge of its professionals, including co-founder Dalal Maria Salomon, a Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame honoree.

2. Tie: Ameriprise; BB&T; Heritage Wealth Advisors

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Credit Union

Best credit union

Virginia Credit Union

vacu.org

Member-focused Virginia Credit Union, a repeat winner in this category, invests heavily in the community, including partnering with Three Notch'd Brewing Company to benefit Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity. “We do a lot of things that we’re proud of,” says Glenn Burch, public and media relations director. “Our members tell us that they like us and that we do a good job.”

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Call Federal Credit Union

Best law firm

Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen Center, 200 S. 10th St., Suite 1600, 804-420-6000

This regional powerhouse was founded in Richmond in 1909 and has offices from Washington, D.C., to South Carolina. Community service and involvement is a point of honor at the firm, which supports its workforce in serving various nonprofits and through its foundation, which has provided more than $500,000 to charitable groups. “We encourage everyone here to get involved in something they're passionate about,” says Farhad Ahghdami, managing partner of the Richmond office.

2. Tie: Allen & Allen; Spotts Fain

3. McGuire Woods

Best mortgage lender

MAK Financial Group

5609 Patterson Ave., 804-897-3700

It’s based in Richmond, but this boutique mortgage company provides its services to customers throughout the commonwealth, whether in person or through the wonders of technology. “We try to meet people where they want to be,” says Mary Kathryn Perkinson, president and mortgage loan officer. Perkinson, who founded the business in 1997, says communication — keeping all parties informed — is crucial in home buying. “Mostly, it’s just knowing what’s going on,” she says.

2. Virginia Credit Union

3. Cap Center