Best & Worst 2019: Culture

Richmond Folk Festival

richmondfolkfestival.org

It’s outside, it can be muddy, and you may have to hustle to catch all the bands you want to see on various stages, buit it’s also the best music festival Richmond’s ever had. “Fifteen years ago, when the National Folk Festival first came to Richmond, some wondered whether such a large-scale, free festival could be successful over the long term,” says Venture Richmond Director of Events Stephen Lecky. "We are incredibly grateful to Richmond and our sponsors for embracing the concept and keeping the festival going strong all of these years."

Best festival or event in the city

1. Richmond Folk Festival

2. Greek Festival

3. The Irish Festival in Church Hill

Best music festival

1. Richmond Folk Festival

2. Tie: K95 CountryFest; Richmond Jazz Festival

3. Friday Cheers

Best garden or grounds open to the public

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., 804-262-9887

With more than 50 acres of year-round blooms, visitors are treated to a feast for the eyes at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Look for a few olfactory surprises, too, such as Horticulturalist Dean Dietrich’s choices for container plants in the Central Garden area. Last year, he planted popcorn cassia, or cassia didymobotrya, which mimics the scent of buttered popcorn when someone brushes against it. “[Our horticulturalists] work so hard, and they have such an artist’s eye,” says Public Relations and Marketing Director Beth Monroe. “They are painting with flowers.”

2. Maymont

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Best festival or event in the counties

Lebanese Food Festival

4611 Sadler Road, 804-270-7234

You don’t have to be Lebanese to know good food. After 35 years, Richmonders know that St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church is the place to go for delicious sweets and Lebanese delicacies over three days in May. The reasons why this event is a favorite are pretty clear. “It’s our food, it’s our hospitality, and it's our facility,” says Sandra Joseth-Brown, a volunteer. “We have a beautiful 15-acre complex.” They also have live music, so you can dance off that kafta or sfeeha.

2. Hanover Tomato Festival

3. Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape

Annual event with the worst parking

Greek Festival

greekfestival.com

Richmonders complain about parking, but they also enjoy attending events they often drive to. One of the most popular is the Greek Festival of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. All those cars gotta go somewhere — on nearby streets — and 15 years ago, the festival added a drive-through. The Greek Festival turns 45 in 2020.

2. Richmond Folk Festival

3. Carytown Watermelon Festival

Best art-focused event or festival

Arts in the Park

richmondartsinthepark.com

“Arts in the Park started 48 years ago by the Carillon Civic Association as a community project to bring people of all races together for a common cause in a time of segregation,” explains festival spokesperson Paige Quilter. The event now features 450 booths and exhibitors from throughout the nation, drawing 40,000 to 100,000 visitors annually. Proceeds from Arts in the Park have been used to support the Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell and the tot lot playground near the Carillon.

2. Richmond Folk Festival

3. InLight Richmond

Best new place for recreation and fun

Tang & Biscuit

3406 W. Moore St., 804-362-8264

Richmond’s first social shuffleboard venue, Tang & Biscuit offers patrons 10 regulation-sized shuffleboard courts and Tang-inspired cocktails from a 50-foot bar. Its quirky name is derived from the equipment used in shuffleboard: A “tang” refers to the cue, and the “biscuit” is the puck. “We can appeal to and be a joy to anybody,” says President Gary Chadwick. “You can be 5 years old, you can be 95 years old — it doesn’t matter.”

Best trivia night

Penny Lane Pub Trivia with Ben and Patrick

421 E. Franklin St., 804-780-1682

Ben Hoover and Patrick Nicolas have been partners in trivia since 2010 at Penny Lane, with faithful bartender Paoula Sheannie keeping patrons satisfied. Hoover and Nicolas run the trivia competition on Wednesdays, and three years ago, they added Thursday nights at Trapezium brewery in Petersburg. “Same type of trivia, different questions,” Hoover emphasizes. Hoover, who repairs ATMs by day, and Nicolas, a social worker, write their own questions for the seven rounds of 10 questions each.

2. New York Deli

3. Isley Brewing Co.

Best escape room

Escape Room RVA

7025 Three Chopt Road, 800-282-3169

With assorted brain-teasing rooms to choose from, Escape Room RVA serves as a challenging but rewarding group experience for everyone involved. Follow clues and work with your team to escape the room within the 60-minute time limit, but be wary of obstacles and other interactive challenges hindering your exit. Get your adrenaline kick with this intense team-building (or -breaking) adventure.

2. Gnome & Raven

3. Breakout Games

Best karaoke night

Sticky Rice

2232 W. Main St., 804-358-7870

The beat goes on at Sticky Rice (est. 1999) every Tuesday night around 11 p.m. “Everyone is involved and having a blast,” says Alex Copeland, the restaurant’s former longtime bartender turned social media director. “[It's] one of the best and biggest parties, especially being on a Tuesday.” Jonathan MacDonald and Janie Hirsch serve the thirsty and singing public, while Alison McGary takes your edible requests. Patrick McCormick of Nard’s Professional DJ Service runs the music machine.

2. Baja Bean Co.

Best arcade

The Circuit Arcade Bar

3121 W. Leigh St., thecircuitarcadebar.com

Featuring classic arcade and pinball games, Circuit Arcade Bar has racked up high scores with the in crowd, and now it's expanding, with a second location coming to Scott’s Addition this summer after the opening of a Norfolk branch in May. Just two years after its entry into the Richmond entertainment scene, Circuit is already focused on the long term. “We want to continue to get better, and we feel like our improvement plan is a growth plan,” says COO Bo Cobb. “It’s exciting.”

2. Bingo Beer Co.

3. Dave & Buster’s

Innsbrook After Hours

innsbrookafterhours.com

In the summer, Innsbrook After Hours is the concert series that accommodates hordes of music lovers. The venue has its own food court, currency (chits) and preferred seating, and then there’s the music. “We are always working to bring the greatest touring acts to Central Virginia and strive to have a lineup that spans across diverse musical genres, including country, classic rock, urban, contemporary and more,” Matthew Creeger, Innsbrook After Hours producer, says via email. Upcoming acts include Boyz II Men, Chris Young and Little Big Town.

Best live music venue in the counties

1. Innsbrook After Hours/ Servpro Pavilion

2. The Tin Pan

3. Pocahontas State Park

Best concert series

1. Innsbrook After Hours

2. Friday Cheers

3. Richmond Folk Festival

Best live music venue within city limits

The National

708 E. Broad St., 804-612-1900

With the aging Richmond Coliseum shuttered indefinitely, The National’s status as the city’s premiere stop for seeing top-notch recording artists perform live has been solidified. The renovated former theater regularly hosts popular rappers, rockers, comedians, singers and the occasional political event. Recently, it’s been home base for local reunited rock band Avail and the DJ night known as Art of Noise. Despite being owned by the corporate behemoth AEG, The National still feels like that local club down the street.

2. The Broadberry

3. Brown’s Island

Best new local attraction

Tie:Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU; T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge

Bryce Wilk, James River Park System superintendent, believes the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge, opened in 2016, brings a new experience each time a person strolls across it. “It will continue to be a new attraction for years to come,” he says. The ICA’s Lesley Howson reflects on the late Potterfield, a city planner. “He loved this town,” she recalls. He also sought improvement of Richmond’s gateways. The ICA arose from a parking lot to span cultural knowledge. “We’re both bridges,” Howson says, “and both free.”

2. Scott’s Addition

Best outdoor art installation in the city

Murals/street art

There was a time when writing on walls was considered an act of defiance that signaled the neglect and decline of urban areas. Now it’s often measured as fine art, with oversized pictures and portraits marking the landscape from Short Pump to Church Hill. Mural artists even made their way into a recent exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. If you’re thinking of painting the side of a vacant building in your neighborhood, remember to get permission first.

2. Sculptures at VMFA

3. Inlight Richmond

Best museum or attraction for kids

Science Museum of Virginia

2500 W. Broad St., 804-864-1400

Kids love science, and they enjoy being in a building with a lot of it. Beyond the Science Museum’s cool stuff, there’s an atypical approach to keeping people interested. “We made this whole museum about the guests, about the families,” says Rich Conti, chief wonder officer at the SMV. “And whatever those families are interested in … we then connect the science to those things they already care about.”

2. Children’s Museum of Richmond

3. VMFA

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-340-1400

Visiting the galleries of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gives you glimpses into 5,000 years of creative activity. Open year-round, the VMFA has extended hours on Thursday and Friday evenings, allowing ample opportunity to enjoy South Asian, Himalayan and African art; African-American photography; decorative arts; and the largest collection of imperial Fabergé eggs outside of Russia. The modern and contemporary galleries, with the keystone Sydney and Frances Lewis collection, include works by Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly. Some visit the VMFA for the culture, others for cheap rosé during the museum’s weekly Friday Art and Wine happy hour. On a nice summer evening, it’s hard to beat lounging in the sculpture garden with a glass of wine or a cold microbrew. Free jazz on Thursdays in Best Cafe, lectures and annual docent-led tours offer more refined ways to mingle.

Best theater event or series

Broadway in Richmond

broadwayinrichmond.com

Richmonders don’t mind waiting a few months for a hot New York-based musical to cool off, because then it just might come to them. Broadway in Richmond, presented by Jam Theatricals, takes top theater offerings on the road to Richmond. “This recognition is such an honor because it’s reflective of our pursuit to bring the best of Broadway to Central Virginia,” Steve Traxler, president and co-founder of Jam Theatricals, says via email. “We appreciate those who voted for us and pledge to continue our goal to enrich the arts and theater community.”

2. Virginia Repertory Theatre

3. French Film Festival

Best dance event or series

Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

richmondballet.com

A Richmond event as habitual and obligatory as Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” doesn’t have to be great, but patrons of the ballet certainly know that it is. The magical yearly tradition is the foundation of the company’s performing season, and it makes holiday memories with each new generation. “Next season will be the 40th ‘Nutcracker’ that I have put up for the Richmond Ballet, and it is so gratifying to know that the community appreciates what we do!” says Artistic Director and Choreographer Stoner Winslett in a written statement.

2. Richmond Ballet Studio Series

3. Richmond Ballet in general

Best half-day getaway within the region

Charlottesville

visitcharlottesville.org

When Richmonders need a change of scenery, they head west on Interstate 64 toward Charlottesville’s rolling hills. The University of Virginia, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, shopping and dining on the downtown pedestrian mall, and a slew of Albemarle County breweries and wineries make for a pleasant escape about an hour from the capital city. Fall is the perfect time to visit, either to attend a football game at UVA or to pick apples at the popular Carter Mountain Orchard.

2. Williamsburg

3. Tie: Carter Mountain Orchard; Shenandoah National Park

Best staycation activity

Anything along the river

The James River is the city’s greatest natural resource — for entertainment. You can raft, bike, run, swim or just float among the rocks and waves. The river also holds a lot of history, along with smallmouth bass, American shad and white perch. With breweries and restaurants within walking distance, the James is the best theme park man never made.

2. River City Food Tours

3. Tie: Visiting/staying at The Jefferson Hotel; visiting breweries; visiting the VMFA

Best place for dinner and a show

CinéBistro

9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 101, 804-864-0460

CinéBistro came to Richmond’s Stony Point Fashion Park in 2012, allowing movie watchers to enjoy chef-created meals while taking in their favorite new films. Along with an expansive theater that includes luxurious black leather chairs and in-seat service, CinéBistro offers bar, lounge and patio dining options with premium cocktails and an extensive wine menu. Children are also welcome for certain shows and times. Check theater listings to prevent whining and public displays of discontent.

2. The Tin Pan

3. Tie: AMC Dine-in Midlothian; Hanover Tavern

Best speaker or conversation series

The Richmond Forum

therichmondforum.org

If there’s one category that pulls from a diverse cross section of Richmonders, it’s “People who couldn’t get tickets to the Richmond Forum,” with the same subscribers holding onto their seats year after year. The long-running series offers a broad selection of speakers, from doctors and actors to comedians and former world leaders. Speakers for the 2019-20 season include Bob Costas and Peggy Noonan. The ticket lottery has closed for next season — better luck next time.

2. Tie: TedXRVA; UR Jepson Leadership Forum