Best & Worst 2019: The Nature of Richmond

Best local outdoor adventure

Anything on the James River (rafting, kayaking, Belle Isle, T-Pot Bridge, Pony Pasture, etc.)

The waters of the James River served native peoples by providing sustenance and transport. For those who followed, the river supplied energy for industrial operations and served as a waste sluice. Naturalists and outdoor enthusiasts brought attention to the James as a natural resource and economic driver. The whitewater adventurers, climbing fanatics, hikers and bikers, and lovers of flora and fauna view the river as an enduring gift of creation.

2. Maymont

3. Virginia Capital Trail

Local outdoor spot that makes you feel a million miles away

Belle Isle

Everyone needs an escape in their own backyard, and Belle Isle is that local Richmond getaway. Pack a towel and some snacks before searching for a spacious rock to sprawl across in the summer, trek farther into the island for a bird’s-eye view, or be adventurous and hit the rapids for a guided rafting trip with local outfitters’.

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Best farmers market

South of the James Market

Experienced South of the James visitors know that an early arrival lends itself to a rewarding market haul. Throngs show up for the 12-year-old weekly Saturday gathering that is reminiscent of a family reunion featuring local purveyors, farmers, foragers and bakers. Chances are you’ll run into someone you know at this Richmond institution, and it’s equally likely that you’ll be back the following week to check out the area’s largest outdoor market.

2. Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s

3. 17th Street Market

Best annual event focused on the environment or green living

Earth Day

While 2018 was the last year Style Weekly hosted RVA Earth Day (a benefit for the nonprofit Feed RVA, which fosters access to fresh produce), Doug Grisevich, interim executive director of Feed RVA, says fans of the fest can expect its return in 2020 with a similar format but with new organizers and a new location. For the past 25 years, Richmonders looking to get their hands dirty on Earth Day have volunteered for Enrichmond Foundation’s Earth Day of Service — planting trees, removing invasive species and beautifying sites around the city.

2. Dominion Energy Riverrock

3. Richmond Veg Fest

Best environmental nonprofit

James River Association

The water quality of the James River has been on the upswing, in huge part due to this nonprofit formed in 1976. Think of the James River Association as the superheroes of river conservation — they push for policy change, attempt to make the river more accessible and engage community members (and 10,000 students each year) through paddle, day and overnight trips. “We are unique in our approach, in that we are totally dedicated to restoring the James,” says Jamie Brunkow, JRA’s senior advocacy manager and James Riverkeeper.