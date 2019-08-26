Best & Worst 2019: Food & Drink

× Expand Kendra Feather, owner of Ipanema Cafe, at Maymont (Photo by Kim Frost)

Ipanema Cafe

917 W. Grace St., 804-213-0190

Ipanema Cafe has been feeding Richmonders veggie-centric dishes for 21 years. “I think part of the longevity is that we have learned to adjust to the desires of our audience,” says owner Kendra Feather, noting that they went from a menu that was originally vegetarian to one that today is mostly vegan. “We always did what it took to get people in the door,” she says, “but always pushing forward with our mission, which was simply said to be pro-vegetable, to create healthier options and to explore the myriad of options that can make a dish without relying on meat.”

Best vegan restaurant

1. Ipanema Cafe

2. Fresca on Addison

3.The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best vegetarian restaurant

1. Ipanema Cafe

2. Fresca on Addison

3. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best place to picnic

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., 804-358-7166

Maymont is a popular site for picnics, with many idyllic settings. “The giant trees in the arboretum, including some state and national champions, provide plenty of shady options,” says spokesperson Carla Murray, “and the gazebos are cozy and romantic for couples.” There’s also the designated “Picnic Hill,” a popular choice for school groups that’s near the Children’s Farm, or for a more serene option, the Japanese Garden.

2. Tie: Belle Isle; Libby Hill Park

3. Byrd Park

Photo by Rachel Lee

Best cupcakes

Pearl's Bake Shoppe

5811 Patterson Ave., 804-285-2253

When owner Laurie Blakey first opened, she would visit cupcake shops and meticulously dissect every element. She’s inspired by restaurant dishes and cocktails to create new flavors — the idea for the “Figgy Goat” cupcake, her personal favorite, came from a goat cheese and fig salad. Blakey never dreamed the business would be so successful and says she “owes it all to the community.”

2. Carytown Cupcakes

3. Frostings

Photo courtesy Portico Restaurant

Best outdoor dining

Portico Restaurant

12506 River Road, 804-784-4800

Even without the patio, Chef-owner Paolo Randazzo’s classic Italian dishes, honed over the years in his previous restaurant, Franco’s, would be a draw. The patio, and particularly the gardens designed by Garden Graces and tended by his wife, Rhonda, make for an elegant, relaxing space in which to enjoy the chef’s handmade gnocchi. Patrons can enjoy the patio year-round thanks to a fireplace, heaters and radiant pipes under the patio that take away the chill.

2. The Boathouse (various locations)

3. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best locally owned beer and/or wine store

Once Upon a Vine

4009 MacArthur Ave., 804-726-9463; 2817 Hathaway Road, 804-864-9463

Ask most any fan of the grape or grain on the North Side or in Stratford Hills, and they will tell you a stop here is integral to your weekend plans. The selection is huge, if a bit chaotic, and you can almost always find multiples of your favorite wines. Additionally, they offer a wide selection of beer, plus interesting snacks and nibbles — a one-stop shop for even the most impromptu gathering.

2. Corks & Kegs

3. Barrel Thief

Best hotel bar

Quirk Hotel

201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

Hotel dining and imbibing have been upgraded over the years, and Quirk Hotel is a gateway to a land of elegance and style. Embrace that atmosphere inside one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Hotels, smack dab in downtown Richmond. Combine a craft cocktail, city views and a breezy summer day at Quirk’s rooftop bar, and you may decide to stay a while.

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Graduate Richmond

Best new bar

Photo by Ali Jones

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St., jasperbarrva.com

They might be known best for their cocktails, but Jasper partner Mattias Hagglund really wants you to know, “We do serve food.” The menu, often anchored by a sandwich that changes quarterly, indeed exists, but the drinks are what bring the crowds. While many places have complicated drink menus, Hagglund believes the staff’s love of what they do translates into “fun and attainable drinks that aren’t too serious.”

2. Cobra Cabana

3. Alewife

Best under-the-radar brewery

Fine Creek Brewing Co.

2425 Robert E. Lee Road, 804-372-9786

This Powhatan-based brewery has found its niche in the beer world, with festivals like Wild & Weird that celebrate the funky side of suds; a female-led, chef-driven kitchen; and a brewmaster who is focused on foraging ingredients and creating wildly interesting beers. Co-owner Mark Benusa operates Fine Creek with his parents. “I think for us, it’s showing people that there is more to the experience than just drinking the beer itself,” he says.

2. Final Gravity Brewing Co.

3. Ardent Craft Ales

Best cidery

Blue Bee Cider

1320 Summit Ave., bluebeecider.com

In an area bustling with beer, Blue Bee Cider stands out among the pack in Scott’s Addition. In five years, the urban cidery has proven that cider isn’t synonymous with sweetness or low alcohol — it can mean local heirloom varieties from Nelson County, barrel-aged fermentation and intriguing collaborations. “We are always prepared to talk to someone who is new and help them understand how a different apple makes a different cider, and those are the ingredients that matter,” says owner and founder Courtney Mailey.

2. Buskey Cider

3. Courthouse Creek Cider

Photo by Ian Hurdle

Best Jackson Ward restaurant

Mama J's

415 N. First St., 804-225-7449

James Beard award nomination for Best Service? Check. Ten years of customers feeling like family? Check. Unforgettable mac and cheese and rum cake? Check. Co-founder Lester Johnson, along with his mother, Velma (aka “Mama J”), wants to sustain the restaurant’s legacy. “I just want to continue to sell good food at a reasonable price and make people smile,” he says.

2. Tie: Lucy’s; Saison

3. Fighting Fish

Best Carytown restaurant

Can Can Brasserie

3120 W. Cary St., 804-358-7274

Keeping a classically styled restaurant fresh in its second decade is no small feat, but Chris Ripp, partner and daytime chef at Can Can, has managed to do so. “We’ve transitioned over the last year to a more casual lunch — drop in, grab a nibble, enjoy a drink — with more small and shared plates,” he says. Meanwhile, at night, Chef John Kincaid is reworking their sausage program and freshening up the classic plat du jour with local, seasonal offerings such as soft shell crabs.

2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

3. East Coast Provisions

Best restaurant in Hanover

Tie: Hanover Tavern; Ironhorse Restaurant

13181 Hanover Tavern Road, 804-537-5250; 100 South Railroad Ave., 804-752-6410

One is a historic tavern with parts of the building dating back to the 1790s. The other is a neighborhood joint where Ashland’s moniker, “The Center of the Universe,” was coined and where trains literally roll by diners. Either way, whether you’re ordering some classic fried green tomatoes at Hanover Tavern or a club sandwich at the Ironhorse, it feels like you’re a world away from the bustle of Richmond.

2. Kreggers

3. Tie: Bell Cafe; Pad Thai

Photo by Alexis Courtney

Little Nickel

4702 Forest Hill Ave., 804-230-8743

Savvy restaurateurs are looking beyond the confines of The Fan and downtown to meet diners where they live. With Little Nickel, located across “the Nickel Bridge” in South Side, owners Johnny Giavos, Chris DiLauro and Manny Mendez have created not just a popular neighborhood restaurant, but one that is a destination and our readers’ choice for Richmond’s best new restaurant. They’ve already expanded the space to better accommodate the crowds flocking to the South Side for tiki-themed food and drinks in an atmosphere that is kitschy and fun, transporting diners into a vacation mindset, if just for the duration of a meal.

Best restaurant in the city's South Side

1. Little Nickel

2. Southbound

3. Laura Lee’s

Best new restaurant

1. Little Nickel

2. Perch

3. Alewife

Best Scott's Addition restaurant

Lunch & Supper

1213-1215 Summit Ave., 353-0111

Whether you’re on the Lunch side or the Supper side, there’s a feeling of cozy intimacy here, but according to Chef-owner Rick Lyons, “RVA loves to be outside.” To accommodate that, Lyons has built an outside “silo bar” beer garden where patrons can saddle up and mingle while enjoying their favorite craft brew or a glass of wine. Now, in fair weather, you can spend nearly your entire day here.

2. Tazza Kitchen

3. Brenner Pass

Best North Side restaurant

Dot's Back Inn

4030 MacAthuur Ave., 804-266-3167

By day it’s a diner, churning out everything from big breakfast plates to massive Reubens and other classic lunch sandwiches and burgers, all in a kid-friendly environment that appeals to families. At night, it gets a little quirky, with healthy portions and specials like a salmon gyro. Later, as the kids are put to bed, Dot’s becomes less diner and more watering hole.

2. The Mill on MacArthur

3. Enoteca Sogno

Lemaire General Manager Chauncey Jenkins (Photo by Steve Hedberg)

Lemaire

101 W. Franklin St., 804-649-4629

The Jefferson Hotel’s Lemaire has set the bar for fine dining in Richmond, from its starched white tablecloths to Executive Chef Patrick Willis’ menu, featuring Virginia-grown ingredients in dishes and sides including chicken-fried Chesapeake Bay oysters, smoked grits and saffron rice middlins served family style. Recognition for its service is no big surprise since Lemaire is helmed by General Manager Chauncey Jenkins, winner of the 2019 Elby award for Most Valuable Staffer. Jenkins’ goal is to “continually overturn customer expectations” in all facets of the Lemaire experience, he says.

Best downtown restaurant

1. Lemaire

2. Rappahannock

3. Tie: Citizen; Perly’s

Best customer service

1. Lemaire

2. Perch

Best Fan restaurant

Joe's Inn

205 N. Shields Ave., 804-355-2282

Established in the early 1950s, Joe’s Inn is the embodiment of comfort food for Richmond natives and VCU students alike. Joe is long gone, and the “new” owners took over in the 1980s, but Manager Mary Miles attributes their ability to serve the same menu for so many decades to Joe’s daughter, Dianne, who, even in her 80s, “still comes in to make all the sauces.”

2. Heritage

3. Kuba Kuba

Best restaurant in Shockoe

The Tobacco Company

1201 E. Cary St., 804-782-9555

Many Richmonders were crestfallen when a fire shut down the Tobacco Company, but the iconic restaurant reopened last December after a year-and-a-half hiatus. The restoration has put a shine on the 40-year-old eatery, now anchored by a stunning LED-lit art deco bar area, a mix of high-tech and old-fashioned beauty. Much of the food will be familiar, great news for lovers of the she-crab soup.

2. Bottoms Up Pizza

3. Tie: Millie’s; Nota Bene

Photo by Derek Bennion courtesy Tazza Kitchen

Tazza Kitchen

tazzakitchen.com

From brunch to the evening bar scene, there’s always something going on at Tazza. “People come to enjoy the energy,” says partner Susan Davenport. And there is a lot of variety to what they offer. The original outpost of the regional restaurant chain in Short Pump elevates the suburban dining experience with its cool Baja, California-meets-Mediterranean vibe, a wood-fired brick oven, inventive cocktails and a something-for-everyone menu ranging from chips and guac to tacos, pizza, shrimp bucatini and brick-oven salmon. An outdoor bar and large patio bring diners outside in warm weather; in winter, a fireplace keeps it cozy.

Best Far West End/Short Pump restaurant

1. Tazza Kitchen

2. Lehja

3. Tie: Cooper’s Hawk; Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi

Best quick casual restaurant

1. Tazza Kitchen

2. Chicken Fiesta

Best restaurant in Chesterfield

Tie: Latitude Seafood Co.; Ruth's Chris Steak House

11532 Westchester Commons Way, 804-379-8100; 11500 W. Huguenot Road, 804-378-0600

Ruth’s Chris has long been a favorite of local carnivores, while Latitude Seafood Co. opened a second location in Stony Point Fashion Park last fall. Latitude Chef Kevin Grubbs draws people for $6 appetizers at happy hour to wind down the day with decadent offerings such as the baked seafood imperial dip.

2. Pescados

3. Wild Ginger

Best East End restaurant

Carini Italian Restaurant

3718 Williamsburg Road, 804-222-0715

Few Richmond restaurants have been open since the 1970s. Those under original ownership are even rarer, but Giosure and Rosalia Sanzone of Carini Italian Restaurant have stood the test of time. Their key to longevity is doing as much as possible in house, including making their own sauces and meatballs, recipes Giosure brought over from Carini, Sicily, in 1975.

2. Metzger Bar & Butchery

Best Church Hill restaurant

Photo by Jay Paul

The Roosevelt

623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935

The Roosevelt helped put Richmond on the culinary map when it opened eight years ago, and though founding Chef Lee Gregory has moved on to other ventures, new Chef Matt Kirwan is continuing the restaurant’s focus on Southern-inspired dishes “with a lighter, more European vibe,” says owner Kendra Feather. Think pan-seared scallops with black-eyed peas elevated by a bright English pea puree and garlic-green yogurt.

2. The Hill Café

3. Proper Pie Co.

Restaurant not known for speedy service

Mamma 'Zu

501 S. Pine St., 804-788-4205

Richmond loves to hate on the service at Mamma ’Zu, but if it were really that bad, the place wouldn’t be in its third decade with lines out the door nearly every weekend. Osso buco like that served at Mamma ’Zu takes time, so order an extra glass of wine and enjoy the anticipation.

2. Chiocca’s

3. Tie: Croaker’s Spot; The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Noisiest restaurant

Edo's Squid

411 N. Harrison St., 804-864-5488

It’s been two years since Edo’s Squid added sound baffles to the ceiling, yet you still need to lean in for conversation. That’s not entirely the fault of the brick walls that reflect the sound; it has more to do with excited crowds exclaiming how good each dish is as it rolls out. But really, who wants to talk when there’s tiramisu to be eaten?

2. Stella’s

3. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best Instagram-worthy dishes

Photo courtesy Jade Ramadan/@_badassfooodie

L'Opossum

626 China St., 804-918-6028

You came, you ate, you did it for the ’gram. We live in a world obsessed with aesthetically pleasing dishes, and when restaurants like L’Opossum, the eccentric, French-tinged Oregon Hill escape, are calling your name, it’s hard not to slip your phone out and get to snappin’. Did you even enjoy their famed Faberge egg “bedazzled” with caviar that rests gracefully on a fancy plate if there’s no digital proof?

2. Longoven

3. Tie: Brunch; Maple & Pine; Perch

Photo by Jay Paul

Dining or hospitality spot where you'll run into Mayor Stoney

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-354-9888

Twitter and Instagram are chock-full of selfies taken with Mayor Levar Stoney, who runs into his constituents all around town. One regular stop is Fat Dragon, where he says he’s partial to the green-bean stir-fry appetizer. “I enjoy being around people, so selfies … are usually on the menu,” Stoney says, “and most are kind enough not to talk potholes when I’m in the middle of a potsticker.”

2. Lulu’s

Best Asian

Photo by Adam Ewing

Mekong

6004 W. Broad St., 804-288-8929

In an age where more people are getting food delivered by Uber Eats and Grub Hub, Mekong is still pickup only. But such is the draw of the restaurant’s tasty Vietnamese dishes that Richmonders don’t mind schlepping there — especially when they can pop in next door to get a growler of beer from The Answer Brewpub. Owner An Bui recommends the rice noodle salads as the best dish to withstand your car ride home.

2. Peter Chang’s

3. Yen Ching

Best Indian

Lehja

11800 W. Broad Street at Short Pump Town Center, 804-364-1111

Lehja has been racking up dining accolades in Richmond for a while, from being named this magazine’s best restaurant in 2017 to winning for the best main dish at Broad Appetit in 2018. Owner Sunny Baweja isn’t one to rest on his laurels, however. After all the recognition, he’s “ready to take it to the next level,” he says, by expanding his wine program, already well-known for its unique Indian offerings, through extensive additions of regional Virginia wines.

2. Lemon Cuisine of India

3. Anokha

Best Latin American/Mexican

Mexico Restaurant

mexico-restaurant.com

As they approach their 30th anniversary next year with seven locations spread out across the city and as far as Sandston, it’s clear that Mexico is a Richmond favorite when the craving for a taco hits. And, yes, they do a Taco Tuesday, where you can get tacos for a dollar off with the purchase of a drink. We’ll opt for a margarita on the rocks, please.

2. Pepe’s

3. Kuba Kuba

Photo by Megan Irwin

Stella’s

stellasrichmond.com

Stella’s has solidified itself as a household name on the Richmond dining scene. The Dikos/Giavos family’s empire has grown from Stella’s first iteration on Harrison Street in 1983, in the current Edo’s Squid space, to its current home on Lafayette Street, with three grocery locations and a fourth on the way — and the community continues to follow. From the expertly grilled octopus to the famed spanakopita, avgolemono and other packaged grab-and-go fare at the markets, Stella’s and Stella’s Grocery have captured the hearts and bellies of Richmonders with traditional, rustic Greek cuisine.

Best restaurant overall

1. Stella’s

2. Lemaire

3. L’Opossum

Best place to grab dinner for takeout when you don’t want to cook

1. Stella’s/Stella’s Grocery

2. The Big Kitchen

3. 8 1/2

Best Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, etc.)

1. Stella’s

2. Bell Greek

3. Greek on Cary

Best breakfast restaurant

Photo courtesy R&L Hospitality

Brunch

2600 W. Main St., 804-528-4065

Brunch has been warmly welcomed by neighbors in The Fan who were looking for breakfast all day, creative craft cocktails and a short-rib Benedict. “People like hanging out here; you don’t feel like an inconvenience, it’s just fun to be here,” says General Manager and Beverage Director Jaclyn Beasley, who shares that there are plans for a drag brunch, wine nights and live music.

2. Joe’s Inn

3. Tie: McLean’s; Metro Diner

Best breakfast biscuit or sandwich

Early Bird Biscuit Co.

119 N. Robinson St., 804-335-4570; 1221 Bellevue Ave., 804-553-3866

The secrets to Tim Laxton’s biscuits are “high-grade butter, full-fat buttermilk and not overworking the dough,” he says. His “light” touch shows in tasty, flaky biscuits that pair beautifully with the bakery’s house-made jams. During the week, at either location, you can even order a “build-your-own breakfast biscuit” featuring favorites including pimento cheese, Edward’s ham and Duke’s mayonnaise.

2. The Fancy Biscuit

3. Rise Biscuits Donuts

Photo courtesy ZZQ

Best barbecue

ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St., 804-528-5648

“People react as if they have never been fed before — it’s an emotional, dramatic, powerful moment,” says Alex Graf, co-owner and pitmistress, along with partner Chris Fultz, referring to customers’ responses to ZZQ’s barbecue. Daniel Vaughan, Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor, says ZZQ put barbecue in Virginia on his radar. ZZQ’s smoky forecast includes an amped-up catering business and separate facility, along with house-made sausage available at retailers.

2. Buz and Ned’s Real BBQ

3. Mission BBQ

Best for steaks

Ruth's Chris

11500 W. Huguenot Road, 804-378-0600

The popularity of steakhouses may have peaked a few years ago, but Paul Sorensen, director of operations at Ruth’s Chris, attributes the restaurant’s continued popularity to the team’s desire to “meet and exceed expectations at every turn.” High-quality steaks and dishes that are “easily customizable” are key, while it probably doesn’t hurt that current dining trends, driven by keto and paleo diets, “fit perfectly into our wheelhouse,” he says.

2. Buckhead’s

3. Tie: Old Original Bookbinder’s; Texas Roadhouse

Best pizza

(Illustration by Lauren Baldwin)

Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., 804-644-4400

Bottoms Up has been a Richmond go-to pizza place for decades, surviving Shockoe Bottom’s evolution from urban decay to the renaissance of today. Ask most anyone who spent their youth in the city, and you’ll get a story that either starts or ends with one of their pies. Today, you don’t even have to travel to the Bottom and hunt for parking; just download their app and order online — they’ll deliver most anywhere in the city and a few places outside it.

2. Mellow Mushroom

3. 8 1/2

Photo courtesy En Su Boca

Best local tacos

En Su Boca

1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-359-0768

“It was the missing piece,” says En Su Boca Manager Logan Thrall of the place the restaurant’s tacos occupy on the local dining scene. In a city awash with “Tex-Mex tacos,” En Su Boca looked west to draw inspiration from the “street tacos of the Mission District in San Francisco,” bringing Richmond something a little bit different — lighter, with bright citrus flavors and crunchy slaws.

2. Don’t Look Back

3. Boka Tako (including Boka Grill & Growlers)

Best hamburgers

Burger Bach

theburgerbach.com

“It’s all about the beef,” says partner Chris Ripp, “grass-fed, ground in house and well-dressed to let the meat sing.” Silver Ferns Farms in New Zealand is the exclusive supplier of Burger Bach’s 100 percent grass-fed Black Angus beef. Two years ago, they moved into a larger space in Carytown after the addition of Short Pump and Midlothian locations. They have also opened restaurants in Charlottesville and North Carolina.

2. Five Guys

3. Carytown Burgers & Fries

Lamplighter barista Julius Delacruz (Photo by Jay Paul)

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

lamplightercoffee.com

It’s a bit of a trope, mobile workers clogging up a coffee shop but not really supporting it financially. “Not so at Lamplighter,” says Jennifer Rawlings, partner and master roaster. “People respect the space.” So much so that, often, people who are introduced to Lamplighter by a colleague or customer become regulars. Part of the draw is the crew of baristas who are subject to ongoing education and tests to ensure not only that they can pull the perfect cup of espresso but also that they’re up to date on the seasonally changing brews and latest trends in coffee.

Best coffee shop for getting work done

1. Lamplighter

2. Perk!

Best coffee shop baristas

1. Lamplighter

2. Perk!

Best restaurant for gluten-free options

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W. Cary St., 804-342-8990; 12201 W. Broad St., 804-360-3800

When Michelle Williams, one of the partners behind The Daily, opened the restaurant, the goal was to make it a “safe haven for those with allergies and food sensitivities,” she says. Since then, that goal has been the driver behind their menu evolution as they continue to learn and adapt recipes to better accommodate not just those with gluten intolerance, but anyone who may have dietary or lifestyle restrictions on their food.

2. WPA Bakery

3. Tie: Ellwood Thompson’s; Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Photo by Hadley Chittum

Best food truck

Boka Tako

bokatruck.com

Boka Tako debuted in 2010 and has been cruising through the city, from breweries to the South of the James Market and festivals, ever since, even expanding to a brick-and-mortar in South Side. With vegan and gluten-free options, playful build-your-own signature tacos, and flavor bombs such as the braised beef brisket taco with white cheddar, chimichurri, garlic aioli and crispy potatoes, Boka keeps it interesting.

2. Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay

3. Zorch Pizza

Best bakery

Tie: Pearl's Bake Shoppe; Sub Rosa Bakery

5811 Patterson Ave., 804-285-2253; 620 N. 25th St., 804-788-7672

Since opening 10 years ago, Pearl’s Bake Shoppe has evolved from a small cupcake shop into a full-service bakery offering biscuits, oversized cinnamon rolls, cheesecakes, pies and tortes, plus a full espresso bar and those signature cupcakes. Church Hill’s Sub Rosa, led by brother-and-sister duo Evrim and Evin Dogu, is known for its wood-fired oven and the Dogus’ repeat James Beard Award nominations for Outstanding Baker. Add regional and heirloom grains, a menu of timeless pastries and breads that’s sprinkled with inventive items like sour cherry and pistachio croissants, and you’ve got a winning formula.

2. Shyndigz

3. Idle Hands Bread Co.

Photo by Jay Paul

Best locally owned juice/smoothie cafe

North End Juice Co.

718 N. Cleveland St., 804-729-7340; 9101 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-562-8952

What sets North End Juice Co. apart from its blending brethren, according to Manager Brogan Rodgers, is its sense of community. “We try really hard to make things interesting and approachable while fostering a culture of kindness,” she says. Noble mission aside, the Blue Suede Shoes, a smoothie made with blueberries, bananas and peanut butter, might just make you a convert.

2. Ginger Juice

3. The Pit & The Peel

Best caterer

Mosaic Catering + Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., 804-525-2190

“We treat every event as a unique experience from front to back,” says Ryan Traylor, director of catering. A walk through their showroom, with sample themes from elegant to whimsical that change quarterly, shows that Mosaic does much more than just food. From lighting and decor to food and the service, if they don’t have an in-house expert to execute your vision, they have contacts they can bring in to help.

2. Tie: A Sharper Palate; Cater 2 Events; Everyday Gourmet

3. Groovin’ Gourmet