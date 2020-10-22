Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 19-23

× Expand Sous Casa, creator of this breakfast burrito, is among the local food-prep services available to help with the heavy lifting at mealtime. Learn more about the time-saving possibilities below. (Photo by Tyler Darden)

Just Beet It

If you’ve driven along West Cary Street in the Fan recently, chances are The Beet Box has caught your eye with its bright fruit- and veggie-accented building painted by Richmond muralist Hamilton Glass. Boasting a lineup of smoothies, wellness shots and healthy grab-and-go selections, the juice bar from co-owners Ashley Lewis and personal trainer Antione Meredith of the adjacent ReDefine RVA debuted over the weekend. Pro tip: The Hella Good smoothie calls to mind a ginger-spiked strawberry lemonade. (Richmond magazine)

Prepped and Ready

As restaurants continue to navigate serving customers during the pandemic, one sector of the food world experiencing an influx of customers lately is meal-prep services. Writer Genevelyn Steele checks in with some of the players on the prepared meal circuit, from a former culinary student and current fitness buff to a Liberian native sharing flavors of home and a furloughed chef for the jam band Phish, and chats about their budding businesses. (Richmond magazine)

The Mighty Manhattan

The Manhattan has a certain essence; it’s a timeless cocktail yet endlessly adaptable. Take a sip with writer Paul Blumer as he explores the origins of the concoction, talks variations and shares recipes from spirits experts at Kabana Rooftop, Virginia Distillery Co. and Lemaire. (Richmond magazine)

A Salute to Sage

John Kreckman, owner of Fan pasta palace Bombolini, believes sage and fall go hand in hand. Here to liven up pasta night, he shares an uber-seasonal, super simple recipe for a brown-butter sage sauce that your fettuccine noodles didn’t know they needed, until now. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Choong Man Chicken, the fast-casual Korean fried chicken chain with over 20 locations across the country, is officially open, occupying the former Comfort space at 200 W. Broad St.

Zach Archibald, co-owner of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters, plans to introduce a grab-and-go breakfast concept, Surrounding Counties Specialty Coffee Explorers Club, in the Westbury Shopping Center on Nov. 1. Archibald describes the business as “a Chipotle of breakfast.” (Richmond BizSense)

While Krusty Krab may evoke visions of a pineapple under the sea and the fictional burger joint in “SpongeBob SquarePants,” a forthcoming Fan eatery of the same name bears no relation. Look for the seafood-focused venture from a mother-and-daughter duo to roll out in January, taking over the shuttered Metro Bar & Grill space. (Richmond BizSense)

We All Scream

Charm School fans, be sure to stop by and grab a pint or three to throw in the freezer: The Broad Street ice cream shop is closing its doors after this weekend to hibernate for the fall and winter. Co-owners Meryl Hillerson and Alex Zavaleta are busy prepping for their second location at The Hill Standard on Forest Hill Avenue, with a menu that will be 75% dedicated to soft serve. P.S.: Vegan peanut butter magic shell will be a thing [insert mind-blown emoji].

In what seems like a major upgrade from a fun-size Kit Kat, Gelati Celesti has announced it will offer free ice cream for kids 12 and under who stop by the shop in a Halloween costume on Oct. 30 or 31. Owner Steve Rosser’s costume of choice? Pirate. (News release)

ICYMI

After working with one of biggest restaurant groups in the city, the husband-and-wife team of Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey is flying solo with Lillie Pearl, an ode to Lindsey’s grandmother offering cuisine with Southern and West African influences. (Richmond magazine)

Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa will join forces for the ultimate holiday trifecta via Jingle Belle, a dine-in and takeout pop-up from the owners of Soul Taco. Think DIY gingerbread houses, traditional dishes reinvented and plenty of festive libations. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season for spooky movies, cozy sweaters and hard cider. Contributing to the autumnal festivities is a selection of sips from cideries across the state, available right here in Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

Warning: There are only a few days left of Richmond Restaurant Week. Whether you plan to dine in, veg out with takeout or hit the patio, scope the list of spots participating in the annual fundraising event that benefits Feed More. (Richmond magazine)

Hatch Kitchen, the commissary kitchen and food business incubator at Clopton Site Works, is back at it to deliver a big first for the city. Enter Hatch Local, a 9,000-square-foot food hall in South Side that will feature two outdoor dining areas, nine yet-to-be-determined food vendors, a bar and restaurant, retail market, and coffee shop slated to open in spring 2021. (Richmond BizSense)

Carytown’s The Jasper is getting in touch with seasonal spirits, transitioning its walk-up window from a boozy lemonade stand into a hot apple cider stand. The crew is slinging bevvies on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Southern Kitchen owner Shane Thomas made a second Food Network appearance earlier this week on “Chopped.” If you missed it, hit that On Demand button and catch the Jackson Ward chef-owner in the episode “Fries and Thighs.”

The Underground Kitchen, Micheal Sparks’ elusive pop-up dinner series, has found a more permanent home, allowing the team to host future events and expand current community efforts. Enter Roslyn, a 120-acre Episcopal retreat and conference center on River Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

