5 Faves: Apples of My Eye

× Expand Red Sirena cider from Sly Clyde Ciderworks at Oak & Apple (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Red Sirena

$7.50 per 16-ounce draft at Oak & Apple

Oak & Apple on East Main Street has nearly a dozen hard ciders on tap. Hailing from Hampton, Sly Clyde’s off-dry tipple features cranberry and rosehip notes to complement dishes on the restaurant’s smoky, ’cue-centric menu.

2. Potter’s Craft Cider, Highland

$7 per 10-ounce draft at Saison Market

Goldrush is the variety of tree fruit poured into the glass at Saison Market, but only after this richly flavored press has been aged in spent Virginia Distillery Co. whiskey barrels. Native to Charlottesville, this heady 9.5% ABV beverage is meant for sipping.

3. Patois Cider, Quaker Run Field Blend 2019

$19.99 per 750 ml bottle at J. Emerson

Quaker Run blends heritage apples sourced from a retired orchard in Madison County for this limited release, with only 43 cases produced. Taste cider maker Patrick Collins’ natural ethos, along with flavors of Mirabelle plum, pistachio and beeswax.

4. Bryant’s Small Batch Cider, Leo

$8 per 500 ml bottle at the cidery

Bryant’s vessel-conditioned zodiac series changes with the stars. This habanero- and pineapple-laced cider was fermented in August for a spicy fall release in September. At the Shockoe Bottom tasting room, imbibers can try Leo alone or in a cider cocktail.

5. Blue Bee Cider, Harvest Ration 2013

$35 per 375 ml bottle at the cidery

This library release of sweet apple port marks a collaboration between the urban cidery and Catoctin Creek Distilling. Catoctin’s apple brandy is cask-conditioned then aged for a year. Hard cheddars sing when accompanied by this Virginia duo.