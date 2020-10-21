Just Beet It

× 1 of 10 Expand Ashley Lewis and Antione Meredith, owners of The Beet Box × 2 of 10 Expand The murals inside The Beet Box were completed by Richmond artist Amiri Richardson-Keys. × 3 of 10 Expand The Beet Box is located at 2611 W. Cary St. × 4 of 10 Expand The Beet Box officially opened Oct. 16. × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand A menu of juices and cleanses available at The Beet Box × 7 of 10 Expand Window seats and tables inside The Beet Box × 8 of 10 Expand A menu of smoothies and snacks × 9 of 10 Expand The Beet Box mission statement × 10 of 10 Expand The grab-and-go fridge is decorated with stickers. Prev Next

“I could’ve brought anything, but I wanted to bring people something like this, that I feel like will make a difference,” says Antione "Roc" Meredith.

The 45-year-old, along with partner Ashley Lewis, recently debuted The Beet Box, a smoothie and juice bar located at 2611 W. Cary St.

With bright pops of color and illustrations of fruits and vegetables, the mural on the front of the shop, completed by local artist Hamilton Glass, demands attention on the Fan block.

Adjacent to The Beet Box is Meredith’s first business, ReDefine RVA, a personal training studio he started almost a decade ago. A Richmond native, he grew up blocks away from both ventures.

“I used to walk this area as a kid; it’s humbling to be able to own [businesses] right here,” says Meredith, named one of Style Weekly’s Top 40 under 40 in 2012.

A personal trainer for about 15 years, Meredith says that along his health and fitness journey, he began to do research, read, attend seminars and take a deep dive into wellness culture. Eventually, he began to eliminate certain foods from his diet. He also began making juices.

“I fell in love with it,” he says. “I was searching for true wellness.”

With a built-in clientele through his gym, Meredith began to introduce his juices and shooters to the public.

"I wanted to bring everything to my clients, not only fitness, but nutrition and health and wellness,” he says.

One of those clients was Lewis. Meredith ended up sharing his ideas for a juice spot with the California transplant and mother of two.

With a background in business, experience with food styling and a culinary degree, Lewis saw an opportunity and says that everything “began to mesh” organically.

When the space next to ReDefine RVA became vacant, Meredith says a lightbulb went off. “I thought, [making these juices] could be something more. We got the building, and that was it. … It was fate.”

“We came together and made it happen,” Lewis adds.

The name The Beet Box represents an integral part of their identities: music. Upon stepping inside, customers are welcomed with a subtle soundtrack of hip-hop, and a graffiti-ed beat box sits on top of the fridge.

“Music brings people together,” says Lewis, noting that they have plans to debut a deck in front of the juice bar and host live music when the warmer months return. “Everybody identifies with music.”

The drink menu features smoothies such as the Hella Good — a nod to Lewis’s Oakland, California, roots and a phrase she says is prevalent in the city — featuring strawberry, mango, lemon, ginger, apple and monk fruit; fresh-pressed juices including So Fresh and So Clean, with cucumber, pear, pineapple and mint; immunity shooters; and a build-your-own-juice section.

As for food, The Beet Box also offers smoothie bowls such as the PB Power — brimming with banana, peanut butter, chocolate protein, nut "mylk," granola, strawberry, blueberries, local honey and coconut flakes — in addition to avocado toast, salads and wraps.

A cold case is filled with grab-and-go items, including fresh-pressed juices and CBD-infused drinks.

“We want to offer healthy options that still taste good, but are better for you than some of those decisions we make on the fly,” Lewis says. “We know people are in a hurry, and now with COVID, people don’t want to sit and linger. These are good options that you can take with you.”

The pair say that, most importantly, The Beet Box is about curating a vibe and offering a place where the entire community, from people in the neighborhood to VCU students, families and health-conscious individuals, can feel comfortable going and forging connections between healthy living and culture.

“We truly want to help people and care about their health,” Meredith says. “We’ve gotten a good response, and I’m very excited about it.”

The Beet Box is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Monday.