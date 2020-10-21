Sage Advice

The following is an online extra from our November 2020 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Brown-Butter Sage Sauce Over Bombolini Pasta

By John Kreckman, owner of Bombolini Pasta

Serves 2

Nutty brown butter and floral sage belong on the list of classic pairings right next to peanut butter and jelly. When it comes to fall cooking, Bombolini Pasta owner John Kreckman says, “Somehow, sage sneaks its way into every dish,” pairing well with both duck and game. This straightforward sauce recipe relies on high-quality ingredients showing off atop a bowl of perfectly al dente fettuccine.”

“Sage has always been the welcomer of fall,” says John Kreckman, owner of Bombolini Pasta. “The smell brings me back to warm kitchens with friends.”

8 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic, crushed

10-12 sage leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound Bombolini fettuccine, cooked

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Once the butter is bubbling, add crushed garlic clove. Stir constantly until the butter begins to turn light brown. Roll the sage leaves up into bunches of five and chiffonade, releasing the oils in the herb and creating a nice presentation.

Toss cooked pasta into the sauce, and serve with a small pinch of Parmesan cheese on top.