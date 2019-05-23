Richmond Food News: Week of May 20-24

× Expand Try Afghan and Pakistani dishes, including this rack of lamb marinated in citrus, onion, garlic, sumac and ginger, when The Mantu opens Friday in Carytown. (Photo courtesy Chris Johnson)

A New Beginning

For Hamid Noori, chef and co-owner of The Mantu, growing up in a war-torn country meant serving as the sole provider for his family, manual labor instead of school and often surviving on just bread. Today, the Afghan refugee is a Richmonder on the brink of opening his first restaurant in Carytown with the help of Ellwood Thompson’s and The Underground Kitchen. Taste Noori’s signature Afghan dumplings (and the restaurant's namesake), mantu, when the eatery opens on Friday, May 24. (Richmond magazine)

A Sip of History

As Richmond residents many of us stroll along the Canal Walk, consider summer synonymous with visits Brown’s Island, and drive over the James daily (those of us who aren’t afraid to cross it), but do we truly understand the role that water played in shaping the city? Bateau, set to open this weekend in the Vistas on the James, aims to present a dining experience that blends the canal's history with Virginia’s largest selection of African-American vintners, coffee from near and far, seasonal bites, and did we mention the view? (Richmond magazine)

‘Our Labor of Love’

Chef Tye Hall has a seasoned soul that comes through in her cooking, which she considers her true purpose. From serving in the military to serving the needy during the government shutdown and helping to form a budding hemp-based food company in Richmond, the Philadelphia native and co-owner of T&R Catering is a culinary tour de force. (Richmond magazine)

Spirits of the Mediterranean

We may not find ourselves imbibing along the Mediterranean coastline in the near future, but writer Genevelyn Steele has gathered a lineup of libations featuring anise-flavored liquors that, after a few sips and a little daydreaming, will transport you. Combine the ouzo tray at Stella’s with meze, like the spanakopita or grilled octopus, to create your own Greek social. (Richmond magazine)

Family Style

In Goochland, Tanglewood Ordinary has established itself as a dining institution on River Road. Writer Gary Robertson revisits the history of the restaurant and its role as a pit stop for travelers, uncovering the humble beginnings of a Richmond chef and some colorful stories from the early days of the country tavern. (Richmond magazine)

Strangeways, Here It Comes

If you weren’t sure another brewery could squeeze its way into Scott’s Addition, think again. The city's beer district will gain a new neighbor this weekend when Strangeways Brewing opens its third outpost, the second in the Richmond area, at 3110 W. Leigh St. on Saturday, May 25. Expect over 30 brews on tap, including “special surprises,” along with barbecue from Smohk RVA, which is attached to the brewery and plans to reveal an expanded menu. Pro tip: If the smoked rib-eye is on deck, order up.

Where the Chefs Come to Play

A handful of Richmond food and beverage heavy hitters are heading to the ATL next week for the ninth annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, taking place May 31-June 2. The lineup includes Megan Phelan, pastry mastermind and co-owner of Longoven, along with Chef and fellow co-owner Andrew Manning, wine expert Bartholomew Broadbent of Broadbent Selections, and Kjell Anderson, co-owner and bar manager of Metzger Bar & Butchery.

Fresh Bites

Tex-Mex fare and over 100 kinds of tequila will soon be flowing in The Fan when the owners of District 5 debut their newest venture, The Annex, at 1919 W. Main St. on May 23.

The Chipotle of the salad world, Chopt Creative Co., plans to open its second Richmond location inside The James Center at 901 E. Cary St. by the end of 2019 or early 2020. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

A new brewery, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., is pouring into Powhatan at 1570 Oakbridge Drive off U.S. Route 60, joining Fine Creek as the second brewery in the area. Stay tuned for more sudsy deets. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Some of RVADine’s most prominent pioneers — Hardywood Park Craft Brewery founders Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh and chef-owner Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound — have joined forces to unveil a restaurant inside Hardywood's West Creek outpost that is expected to open in 2020. (Richmond magazine)

From celebrations of Caribbean heritage and Hanover tomatoes to Richmond’s longest-standing food festival, check out our food festival guide to find out what’s shakin’ on the fest circuit this spring and summer. (Richmond magazine)

Diner en Blanc, the sellout global dining event, has released the date for its third annual dinner in Richmond, Aug. 17.

It pains me to type this, and it probably pains the 27,000-some Richmonders who noted via Facebook that they were interested in attending the fest scheduled for June 9, but the seventh annual Bacon Festival has been canceled as the Enrichmond Foundation transfers management of 17th Street Farmers Market events to the city's parks and rec department. (ABC 8)

RVA Love

Saison's Sophia Kim, whom I am officially dubbing “The Manhattan Master,” won this year’s Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience held at Nomad in New York on May 21, the first female bartender to do so. Kim has consistently showcased her strong spirit skills and repped the Richmond bar scene — for three consecutive year she has won The Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience cocktail competition regionals in Richmond, and for the second year in a row advanced to the finals. Cheers!

PastryBase, a gluten-free and vegan blondie baking mix from Richmond-based owner Jill Donaldson, took home the top nod, the New Product Award, at the Specialty Food Association’s 2019 Sofi Awards. Judges selected the winner from over 2,000 products across the country.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …