Food Festival Guide

The Lebanese Food Festival (featuring some of the samples pictured above) kicks off this weekend. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Spring and summer activities are ubiquitous in Richmond: The river becomes our playground, we boogie on Brown's Island during Friday Cheers and we watch fireworks while celebrating the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. But at the forefront of spring and summer fun are food festivals, and although Richmond may be a mid-size city, we've got a massive appetite. Festy season is upon us, so bust out those eating pants, or perhaps a flowy dress or skirt (room to move is key), and prepare to experience flavors and fare that range from statewide to global. Mark your calendars and check out the bounty of food-focused events taking place over the next few months.

Lebanese Food Festival

Where: St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church

When: Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Years in existence: 35

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: The Lebanese Food Festival has become a Richmond ritual after being birthed in 1984 as a way to showcase and celebrate the city's Lebanese community. Preparation begins almost nine months in advance for the nearly 40,000 guests the festival serves each year seeking out spinach and cheese pies, stuffed grape leaves and lahm bi ajeen.

Don’t miss: The new addition of Beirut beer, a Lebanese pilsner, along with a la carte items available for pre-order and pickup. Also, kataif, delicate Middle Eastern crepes filled with a cheese, walnut and ricotta cream topped with a light and refreshing rosewater syrup.

Strawberry & Wine Festival

Where: Hanover Vegetable Farm

When: Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Years in existence: 4

Cost: Advanced tickets are $10, tickets at the gate $15

Low-down: Slow down the pace and escape the city for a farm-based throwdown celebrating strawberry season, while also sipping and sampling wine, cider and mead from across the state. Noshable options on the food truck and vendor lineup include Jus Cukn’, Pizza Nostra, Lush Cupcakes and Deluca Gelato.

Don’t miss: The Strawberry Blonde Ale brewed exclusively for the festival by Intermission Beer company featuring, you guessed it, strawberries from the farm.

RVA Taco Festival

Where: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Ownby Lane)

When: Sunday, May 19, from noon to 6 p.m.

Years in existence: Two

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: Tacos and beer, need we say more? Local food trucks and restaurants, including Intergalactic Tacos, Gaucho and Dank Eats, gather for the love of tacos and sling playful renditions on the celebrated bite. Hardywood launches the return of its Cream Ale with Salt & Lime. Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor.

Don’t miss: A Barbacoa de Res taco made using a whole beef head from Autumn Olive Farms and a vegan-friendly jackfruit "carnitas" taco featuring Rooted Delights cheese.

Greek Festival

Where: Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

When: Thursday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Years in existence: 44

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: Richmond’s longest-standing food festival has become a customary and highly anticipated weekend for community members, spent relishing signature recipes passed down from generations. Festival planning begins in October each year and on average, 20,000 souvlaki skewers are made for the multi-day feast. The addition of a drive-thru area means you can grab your food and cruise home to enjoy your Greek Fest feast with Netflix.

Don’t miss: The moussaka and pastichio, where creamy béchamel truly shines. Grab an assorted pastry box for a late-night snack (because dessert is always necessary), a steal at $12 for a sweet smorgasbord of baklava, ergolavi, koulourakia, kataifi, finikia and kourambiethes. You can thank me later.

Broad Appetit

Where: West Broad Street between Henry and Adam streets

When: Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Years in existence: 12

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: Broad Street transforms into a marketplace of 70-plus local restaurants featuring small plates of their best bites ranging from $4 to $6, and attracts almost 30,000 food-curious Richmonders. Add in live music and Virginia-based beer and wine, and Sunday turns into the ultimate funday. The coolest part? Proceeds benefit FeedMore.

Don’t Miss: Honestly, everything. The day presents a prime opportunity to give all those restaurants you haven’t visited yet a whirl during the Broad Street takeover. Peep the Chef Throw Down in the Street competition, won last year by Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers.

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

Where: Richmond International Raceway

When: Sunday, June 8, from noon to 6 p.m.

Years in existence: 12

Cost: $39 for general admission and $59 for a VIP ticket that includes unlimited libation samples.

Low-down: Beer, bourbon, and barbecue — one if not all of those words should spark joy. Celebrate the trifecta of B’s and Richmond’s deeply-rooted barbecue history at the traveling food festival that dishes out a heavy dose of meat and fixin’s from local spots, and all the beer and bourbon to wash it down.

Don’t miss: The chance to sample distilleries from near and far including George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey and Buffalo Trace Distillery while getting down with live bluegrass music

Caribbean Heritage Festival

Where: Dorey Park and Recreation Center

When: Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Years in existence: Debuts this year

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: June is officially Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Richmonders will soon get to experience the first Caribbean Heritage Festival, presented by the Adopt Haiti Project, where attendees can immerse themselves in the cuisine, music and culture of the islands.

Don't miss: Getting your hands on island fare, a diverse mix of traditions and cooking styles that blend influences from Europe, Africa and India.

Hanover Tomato Festival

When: Friday, July 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July, 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pole Green Park

Years in existence: 41

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: What began as a way to raise money for the local fire department in 1978 has blossomed into a weekend-long celebration of the famous and prized Hanover fruit, from tomato art to tomato grilled cheese sandwiches. This event is great for the fam, featuring over 150 local artisans and drawing more than 40,000 visitors.

Don’t miss: The tomato basil hand pies, a pillowy pocket stuffed with tomatoes perfect for walking around the fest. Or a BLT crab cake sandwich because, why not?

Heart & Soul Brew Fest

Where: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Ownby Lane)

When: Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Years in existence: Four

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: Founded by Kelli Lemon, the vivacious radio personality and owner of Urban Hang Suite, the gathering aims to highlight urban art, hip-hop music and, of course, craft brews and food. Celebratory note: The festival was one of six recipients to be awarded the first Diversity and Inclusion Event Grant by the Brewers Association. This year brings the addition of a family-friendly fun zone.

Don’t miss: Checking out the local artists showcasing their talents and the bites from Mama J's, Croaker's Spot and handmade ice cream from Ruby Scoops

Filipino Festival

When: Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

Years in existence: 14

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: Virginia's largest Filipino festival brings authentic Filipino dishes to life with the help of over 600 volunteers, offering attendees a chance to experience the cuisine and culture from the Philippine Islands. Besides the food, entertainment is a huge part of the festival, and practice for the children’s parade, ukulele folksongs and line-dancing begins months in advance.

Don’t miss: Halo-halo, a cool and colorful layered dessert that is the perfect finale post grubbing on traditional Filipino staples such as lumpia and pancit.

Carytown Watermelon Festival

When: Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: Carytown, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Years in existence: 36

Cost: Entry is free, food and beverages available for purchase

Low-down: The event draws over 100,000 people annually and last year dished out almost 3,000 watermelons. The juicy Sunday celebration features live tunes, more than 100 community vendors, $1 watermelon bowls, and serves as a nice hooray to the approaching end of summer.

Don’t miss: Getting there early! Rise and shine to beat the summer heat and the crowd.