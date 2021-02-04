Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 1-5

× Expand Snacks are the true Super Bowl MVP in our eyes — head below for details about a virtual cooking class on the ins and outs of game-day dishes. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fully Stocked

“Take what you need, give what you can” is the motto of the newly launched RVA Community Fridges. Started by a VCU grad, the goal of the volunteer-led grassroots initiative is to place refrigerators stocked with healthy items in food-insecure neighborhoods throughout the city to combat hunger. Colorfully painted and stocked with donations, the first Richmond fridge was introduced last weekend outside Pomona in Union Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Eat Your Heart Out

Whether you’re a Valentine’s Day purist or takeout vibes have always been your style, we’ve tracked down a mix of local eateries helping to spread the love on Feb. 14. On the heart-shaped bill: everything from pastries called Mexican Kisses to a solo taco kit and a multicourse dinner with caviar and roasted duck. (Richmond magazine)

Getting Jjigae With It

This month, writer (and soon-to-be star of Food Network’s new season of "Spring Baking Championship" — stay tuned for details) Keya Wingfield explores Korean cuisine, from pantry essentials and where to buy them locally to a snack so popular it was being sold for three times its regular price on the web. P.S.: More snow is in the forecast, and cozying up with a blanket and the Korean stew jjigae sounds like a winning combo. (Richmond magazine)

Slicing and Dicing

Local delivery service Chop Chop was recently approved for a $120,000 grant from the city to create the Richmond Rate Reduction Program. The program will reduce delivery fees charged to local restaurants from 20% to 7%. While designated for a three-month period only, the long-term objective is for Chop Chop to adopt the lower delivery rate. (News release)

ICYMI

Later, pizza and fast food; hello, fresh-pressed juices and salads. Bringing healthy choices to campus, the founder of Organic Krush recently debuted a second area location of the eatery in the Well-Being Center at the University of Richmond, her alma mater. (Richmond magazine)

What capers lack in size, they more than make up for in flavor. Get to know the Mediterranean buds and check out a recipe for caper-studded focaccia. (Richmond magazine)

The owners of Southbound will debut a namesake market on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Stop in to stock up on items from local bakers, makers and food purveyors and plenty of grab-and-go food. Pro tip: Snap up some of chef/co-owner Joe Sparatta’s handmade pastas.

Warning, get your hands on a Detroit-style pie and the biggest container of water ranch while you can — after less than a year in business, the Scott’s Addition pizza shop People’s Pie will light its ovens for the last time on Feb. 6. Helmed by former Southbound chef Craig Perkinson, the dough-head says to stay tuned for pop-ups and a possible new home for the concept in the future.

Following a test run of the pop-up Big Wife’s Mac n’ Cheese, Old Original Bookbinder’s has announced some seriously comforting news — the search is on for a permanent home for the mac and cheese concept.

The owners of Soul Taco have been keeping things fresh. Over the holidays the trio rolled out the holiday-themed Jingle Belle pop-up, and now they are onto their newest concept — JewFro. Blending traditional Jewish dishes with the bold flavors of African cuisine, the menu features a hefty lineup of sandwiches — falafel, Reuben and schnitzel — for lunch, along with pierogis, peanut soup, lamb tagine, peri peri grilled chicken and much more.

Church Hill’s Alewife has made a return to takeout following a monthlong winter break. Speaking of Church Hill restaurants, if you’re looking for food that warms the soul — literally and figuratively — each Tuesday, for every quart of soup sold, Grisette donates a meal to someone in need. Last month the restaurant sold 70 quarts of soup as part of the effort dubbed Grisette Gives Back.

Last weekend, the buttermilk doughnut pop-up Beaunuts officially graduated to brick-and-mortar status, opening in downtown Petersburg.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …