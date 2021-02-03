In the Name of Love

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

This year the local dining community is making sure Richmonders can still celebrate Valentine’s Day in good taste — whether it's with friends, family or simply solo. Feast your heart out on everything from heart-shaped cheesecake to multicourse dinners that definitely pair well with candlelight. However you choose to rendezvous, head below for a sampling of ways to show your love through food.

Stella’s Grocery’s choose-your-own-adventure menu is like a greatest hits list of foods you love from the neighborhood grocer. Mix and match an app and a salad, two entrees (try the sour cherry duck breast), and two sides, plus a bottle of wine and a couple of chocolate-dipped strawberries for an all-out lovers’ feast.

Order: Online

Pickup: At the Malvern Gardens location on Feb. 13

Cost: $125 for two

What says love more than a heart-shaped strawberry Japanese cheesecake adorned with “Valentine’s Day” in powdered sugar? Homebaking service Cookies and Chill is offering the jiggly, airy, delicate creations — also available in classic, chocolate or dulce de leche flavors — for the holiday, in addition to crepe cakes, heart-shaped conchas, seasonal cookies and pieces of sweet bread joined with strawberry jam and slathered with butter and sugar dubbed "Mexican Kisses," along with the regular menu.

Order: By Feb. 10 via Instagram, Facebook or text at 804-380-6650

Pickup: Day of order; delivery available between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.

Cost: $25 to $50

After taking a winter break in January, the team behind Church Hill’s Alewife is coming back hot with a three-course V-Day offering. Grilled squid with salsa verde, broccolini and garlic breadcrumbs; house-made ravioli with a mushroom-ricotta filling; seared arctic char; and tres leches cake with ginger, matcha and basil, all grace the menu. Bonus: General Manager and bar wizard Katy Best is also whipping up pink St. Germain spritzers, along with a selection of wine pairings, for boozy add-ons.

Order: Online

Pickup: After 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 or 14

Cost: $45 per person

We like options, and this Brookland Park Boulevard eatery and catering company is offering a pair of ways to celebrate with your partner in crime — an intimate four-course meal or a take-home date-night box. There’s also the option to order a heart-shaped container of wings that just requires your loved one and beer, definitely beer.

Order: Online

Pickup: Date-night box on Feb. 14 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; four-course meal between Feb. 13 and 14

Cost: Varies

Call dibs on Longoven’s To-Go Valentine’s kit, including sparkling rosé, blinis and caviar, foie gras mousse, a whole roasted duck, and chocolate cake. It’s certain to both wow and woo, so if you have a date you want to impress, go this route. The team is also offering a seven-course tasting menu experience on the heated patio.

Order: Online

Pickup: Between Feb. 12 and 14 between 3 and 5 p.m.

Cost: $170 for two

With both couples and singles in mind, Intergalactic Tacos offers a three-course meal with a “Stay at Home and Bone” take-and-bake meal, including a salad and a choice of entrees (including a soy-rizo stuffed acorn squash for vegan friends), plus desserts; or a Heartbreakers Taco Box for one happily single individual, available for preorder, to be claimed when the taco truck sets up in front of Barrel Thief, where you can be sure the suggested wine pairings will be on point. Can’t make it to Barrel Thief? Don’t sweat. Day-of pickups available at The Bearded Kitchen.

Order: By Feb. 8

Pickup: Feb. 13 at Barrel Thief or Feb. 14 at The Bearded Kitchen

Cost: $50 for two; Heartbreakers Box Taco Kit for one, $23, for two, $45

The Brenner crew has thought of everything with a romantically intuitive spread starting with a bottle of Cornu Bourgogne Rouge “Les Barrigards” and moving swiftly to velvety oysters, hitting a peppery crescendo with filet of beef au poivre, and ending on a sweet note with a chocolate-caramel tart and white chocolate and chestnut truffles.

Order: Online — only 20 available

Pickup: Feb. 13 between 2 and 8 p.m. at Black Lodge

Cost: $200 for two

Filet, crabcakes and dolmades, oh my. Keeping the menu classic while infusing Demi’s signature touches, this MacArthur Avenue restaurant is offering a multicourse meal complete with arancini, spanakopita and signature house rolls. Dessert? Chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Order: By 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12

Pickup: Sunday, Feb. 14 between 1 and 5 p.m.

Cost: $125 for two

Having first opened on Valentine’s Day six years ago, the Perk folks have love in their bones, and they’ve packed up three different bundles of goodies for you and your beloved, with names as clever as candy hearts — Recipe 4 Love, with chocolate-dipped strawberries, Parmesan-rosemary shortbread, bubbly and coffee; Plant 1 on Me, vegan-breakfast-in-bed perfection; and Will U Be Mine, loaded with locally sourced sweets.

Order: Online

Pickup: On Feb. 13

Cost: Starting at $20

The Broken Tulip’s “Le Tres Romantique” V-Day menu is charming and punny, like a nervous chap on a big date. Are you a nervous chap on a big date? Fill your basket with TBT’s blinis and caviar or their Sri Lankan-style lobster bun, and you’re destined to impress. Add on a few honey buns for the morning after, because why should dinner get all the romance? Bonus: Get a selection of professionally arranged flowers in swoon-inducing antique vases, ranging in price from $15 to $125.

Order: Online

Pickup: On Feb. 13 between 3 and 7 p.m.

Cost: Between $10 and $60

Lehja is here for couples and families with two options for the big day — a five-course dinner for two or a selection of vegetarian or meat-inclusive options to serve four or five. Whichever you choose, don’t snooze on Lehja’s award-winning wine selection, including 30% off Lehja’s Barboursville Winery selections.

Order: Online

Pickup: At Lehja; delivery available through GrubHub and DoorDash

Cost: Starts at $99 for two or $85 for the vegetarian feast

If you let Lunch & Supper take the reins, the hardest part of your Valentine’s Day will be deciding between the wedge salad or the steak and onion bialy on this three-course takeout meal. Choose from risotto, rib-eye steak or carrot pasta and finish off with a mini red velvet cake with white chocolate buttercream. Or stock up for a great V-Day morning with Lunch & Supper’s Valentine’s Crate, full of goodies like truffles, bubbly, coffee and, of course, pickles.

Order: Email catering@lunchorsupper.com

Pickup: Saturday, Feb. 13 or Sunday, Feb. 14

Cost: $100 for two, add $20 for bubbles; Valentine’s Crate, $80

For an elegant evening, look to Shagbark’s five-course heat-and-eat tasting dinner for two. It’s easy to envision a scenario wherein you pick up your truffled potato-leek bisque, gulf shrimp salad, slow-braised short ribs, lobster ravioli and molten lava cake, ferry them to your kitchen, toss a bit of flour on your apron as you warm them, per Shagbark’s instructions, and then claim to have made the entire meal from scratch. Your secret is safe with Chef Walter Bundy and us.

Order: Online

Pickup: Saturday, Feb. 13, between 1 and 3 p.m.

Cost: $160 for two

An almost-100-year-old Richmond institution, Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu for both dining in and takeout. Whether you're searching for a socially distanced, white-tablecloth night out or an elegant homebound rendezvous, the Shockoe Slip restaurant has diners covered with a three-course menu featuring everything from their famous crab cakes to a filet mignon served with their classic green peppercorn sauce.

Order: Must be placed by Feb. 11

Pickup: Between Feb. 12 and 14

Cost: $70 per guest