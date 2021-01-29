Getting Jjigae With It

× Expand The cure to the winter blues lies in the Korean staple jjigae. (Photo by Keya Wingfield)

In recent years, a newfound enthusiasm for Korean culture, from K-pop bands topping the charts to hit dramas on Netflix like “Crash Landing on You,” has taken hold across America. Referred to as “The Korean Wave,” this rising popularity also extends to Korean food, which relies equally on passion and precision.

In the Kitchen

A perilla leaf (Photo via Getty Images)

Perilla leaves: Perilla leaves or "ggaenip" exude a notably strong aroma. Commonly served in a pickled side dish, they are also used as wraps and in stir-fries.

Gochujang: This popular red chile paste is used in Korean dishes such as the rice bowl bibimbap. Gochujang is naturally fermented for years to achieve its smoky, sweet and spicy notes.

Gochugaru: An essential ingredient in the aforementioned gochujang chile paste, this red chile powder is also used to enhance soups, stews and other Korean delicacies.

Mirim: Known as “mirin” in Japan, this rice-based cooking wine adds sweetness to fish and meats. In addition, it's often used as a marinade and to tenderize.

Local Connections

When the temperature starts dropping, and you’re ready to watch K-dramas and cozy up with warm bowl of Korean stew, jjigae, these shops and eateries are your first stop.

New Grand Mart, 9035 W. Broad St.; 7415 Midlothian Turnpike

This international grocery store is stocked with produce, Korean snacks and live fish.

Tan A Supermarket, 6221 W. Broad St.

A one-stop shop, home to a wide variety of packaged goods, produce and Asian cookware.

J Kogi, 325 N. Second St.

In the heart of Jackson Ward, J Kogi is known for bibimbap and Korean street food.

K-Town Kitchen and Bar, 9 N. Fourth St.

Feast on a budget — dumplings; the spicy tofu soup, doo boo, with seafood; or bulgogi.

88 Garden, 6135 Midlothian Turnpike

A 25-year-old Midlothian gem serving authentic Korean fare and spicy house-made kimchi.

× Expand Photo by Keya Wingfield

Snack Time

Choco Pie: Chocolate-covered graham crackers stuffed with a fluffy marshmallow filling. Similar to a Moon Pie, this is one of the most famous Korean snacks.

Honey Butter Chips: These potato chips are snacking gold. In some parts of Korea, the demand for them has been so high, they were being sold online for three times the original price.

Pepero: Chocolate-dipped cookie sticks, available in flavors such as almond, white chocolate and green tea. Originating in 1983, Pepero even has its own dedicated holiday in Korea (Nov. 11).