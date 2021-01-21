Richmond Food News: Week of Jan.18-22

× Expand Secco Head Chef Julie Heins — the mastermind behind this veggie terrine with Caromont chevre — is offering a multi-course vegan dinner to go this weekend. Head below for the scoop. Photo by Eileen Mellon

Ready to Strike

Welcome to Cobra Burger, home of the Cobra Burger, may I take your order? If you’ve been waiting for a smash-style, homegrown version of fast food, the burger gods have spoken. In mid-February, the pop-up Cobra Burger plans to make its venture a little more permanent, sliding into the shuttered Dutch & Co. space in Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Riding The Wave

The boozy cousin to sparkling waters, uber-sippable hard seltzers are having a moment. Want a local taste of the national trend? Make some room in the fridge for Virginia contenders because beverage makers in Richmond and beyond are offering everything from a wintery cranberry-rosemary variety to a pulpy mango version dubbed a “fizzee.” (Richmond magazine)

A Virginia Tradition

When I worked at a Mexican restaurant, tortilla chips were always accompanied by three salsas — a verde, rojo and a delightful, double-dip inducing creation called white sauce. In Richmond, the father-and-daughter duo behind Millicita’s White Sauce are bringing the popular Mexican-American creation to store shelves. (Richmond magazine)

Sincere Gains

After two years of dishing out authentic Mexican fare — and selling plenty of conchinita pabil tacos — Sincero is taking its pop-up to the next level. The concept his set to join the lineup of local vendors at the forthcoming food hall, Hatch Local. Founders Karen Negvesky and Alex Bobadilla say diners can expect the classics — tacos, tortas, tostadas and aqua frescos — with plenty of specials in the mix. Bobadilla says, “Our January at Hatch [Cafe] has been an awesome opportunity to play more with the menu and get people really excited about Mexican food."

ICYMI

After holding the role as Quirk Hotel Executive Chef, David Dunlap is flying solo. Partnering with wife Brittany Dunlap, the team plans to launch Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen, a market-meets-restaurant combo, within the week. (Richmond magazine)

Cocktails and city views, a wellness-focused juice bar, and plenty of ‘za are all recent additions on the RVADine scene. Whether you’re jonesin’ for something new or simply want to freshen up the takeout rotation, I and my fellow food writers tracked down 10 spots around the region worth a visit. (Richmond magazine)

Rethinking the typical sugar-induced vending machine selections and snacks, Richmond startup ELYA (Eat Like Your Ancestors), the brainchild of a former chef, recently introduced healthy, local grab-and-go options. (Richmond magazine)

A trio of area entrepreneurs is making vino porch delivery easy-peasy. River City Roll’s Rob Long, along with Faith Waldron and Wyck Baruch, recently launched a new service called Wine Stork. (Richmond Bizsense)

Fine Food Market, Oregon Hill’s long-standing bodega and one that will always bring back memories of early VCU days, is under new ownership. Ezaddin Alshami, who recently debuted Northside Gourmet Market, plans to sink $500,000 into renovations and a rebrand. Look for Mocha Gourmet Market to debut in coming months. (Richmond Bizsense)

While 2020 was busy being a wild year, Virago Perseverance was “quietly resting” in port casks. The latest product from Virago Spirits is a high-proof, uber-limited — only 100 bottles made — spin on their flagship Four-Port rum.

Look out for Candy Valley Cake Co. owner and baking extraordinaire Keya Wingfield— who also doubles as a Richmond magazine writer — on the big screen. The Bombay native will appear on Food Network’s season of Spring Baking Championship, which kicks off Feb. 22.

Vegan 72 returns for an extended version Jan. 26-31. Typically three days, the fourth annual plant-powered extravaganza is offering a double dose of opportunities to nosh on vegan specials from area restaurants. Look for returning participants such as 821 Cafe and The Hop Pizza, and new additions from food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen to ice cream shop Scoop, on the bill.

In less than 48 hours, Real Roots Food Systems, which works to promote regenerative agriculture and community-based agriculture, hit its initial KickStarter goal. Founder Mark Davis plans to build multiple hoop houses to grow culturally relevant foods for the BIPOC and Afro-Caribbean population in the region, provide food to those in need, and divert food scraps from landfills.

