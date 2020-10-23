Grounded

Real Roots Food Systems works to promote community-based agriculture

by

Mark Davis, founder of Real Roots Food Systems, wants people to help grow the food they eat. Farming in Manchester and Mechanicsville, the 28-year-old launched RRFS this spring. Promoting regenerative agriculture, Davis composts scraps and coffee grounds from local businesses and recently established a formal volunteer program. Find the produce at Ellwood Thompson’s, Little House Green Grocery and his farm stand.

Richmond magazine: What inspired you to start Real Roots Food Systems?

Mark Davis: It really took a while for me to realize I didn't want to just be a homesteading farmer, as romantic as it is to just eat what you grow, sell a little bit of it and just live. There's so much more that has to be done to right the situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

RM: Can you elaborate?

Davis: We’ve spun off from what it means to actually know where your food comes from. … [Real Roots] is an attempt to reeducate people about what it means to participate in the food system and have it be not just sustainable, but regenerative.

RM: What do you grow on the farm?

Davis: I try to grow a bit of the classics — cherry tomatoes, eggplant.

But the angle I am really excited to explore more and that I got to do a little bit of this year is Afro-Caribbean, culturally relevant foods. I'm growing Scotch bonnet peppers, which are basically the hot pepper of Jamaica, and it’s very relevant to my Jamaican roots. Also, callaloo is a big one — I’ve been growing that a lot.

RM: Tell us about your volunteering program.

Davis: People can sign up for four-hour shifts. We do a combination of weeding, harvesting and composting, where I show [volunteers] the intricacies of how to compost on a larger scale. If you come back regularly, I try to start more advanced techniques.

RM: How do people react to spending time on the farm?

Davis: I’ll give you an example. A task like weeding, taking wiregrass out from underneath tomato plants in hot weather — as a farmer, I know that's going to be annoying. But if you've been working in a cubicle for hours a day, you can come out and work your muscles, work up a sweat, interact with plants, take beautiful pictures. … Then I go on Instagram, and they will have posted pictures describing the almost spiritual experience that they had [at the farm], when I was feeling bad I had asked them to weed.

RM: Where might you expand in the future?

Davis: In Virginia. I grew up in Fredericksburg, but this little Piedmont region is where I feel spiritually connected. I ain’t going too far.

