Purveyor: Millicita's Mexican White Sauce

× Expand Photo courtesy Millicita's White Sauce

History: Inspired by years of frequent dining at Mexican restaurants, Richmond natives and father-daughter duo Frazier and McKayla Boyd were determined to bring white sauce — a popular Mexican-American creation that originated in Virginia — to the masses. “My dad came up with the idea when he was eating chips and salsa,” McKayla says. Launched in 2019, the company is named after their lovable and ravenous Bernese Mountain dog, Millie.

Specialties: After consulting with local restaurants and conducting online research, the pair settled on a recipe that relies on Miracle Whip for the base. McKayla also notes that their sauce isn’t spicy. “We know that not everyone loves spice, so we started out mild in order to be able to create variations from there,” she explains.

Production: Each jar is manufactured by the Boyds at Hatch Kitchen. To expand productivity, they plan to outsource packaging.

Buy: Find Millicita’s at local markets and grocers, including Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Strawberry Street Market, and J. Emerson Fine Wines and Cheese.