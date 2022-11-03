Richmond Food News: Nov. 3-9

× Expand Head below for deets on a popular local shawarma spot, soon-to-open concepts and all the edible happenings around the region. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Shiny and New

Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal, founders of the delivery service RichWine, have known each other for decades, and for a long time they’ve wanted to open an approachable bottle shop that promises interesting selections and a laid-back atmosphere. The duo plan to unveil Penny’s in the coming months in the former Stoplight Gelato space, serving wine, tapas and, yes, gelato. (Richmond magazine)

‘Tahini, Tabbouleh and Love’

Common sights at Scott’s Shawarma, an eatery tucked inside a Scott’s Addition convenience store, include rotating spits of meat and a line that begins to form each day around lunchtime. At the helm is Mahmoud Farah, a native Palestinian who gained his chops at New York’s King of Falafel & Shawarma before starting his own food truck, then relocating to Richmond to launch his counter-service grab-and-go concept. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Donnie Glass

A firm believer that Champagne is always in style, and with a hefty bottle collection that may or may not have taken over his parents’ basement, Grisette and Jardin co-owner Donnie Glass talks about life’s simple pleasures in our latest Spotlight feature. P.S.: A riff on Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion was on the menu at Jardin yesterday, and we are totally here for the tangy, dip-your-heart-out nostalgia. (Richmond magazine)

Hooked on Granola

Traditionally, children inherit a business from their parents, but for Rainbow Trout Kitchen, it was the other way around. Purchasing the crunchy company from her middle child, Jakie Bowles and her pal Ashley Wallace now produce over 360 pounds of the granola a day for area markets and stores. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Promising a pint-sized version of the wildly popular annual shindig, the Richmond Mini-Greek Festival returns Nov. 10-12 after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Celebrating apple-centric libations from beverage makers across the commonwealth, this year’s Virginia Cider Week runs Nov. 11-20. Richmond’s Buskey Cider will be unveiling a release made with 100% Virginia-grown Hewes crab apples.

Speaking of apples, Mise en Place cooking school is hosting a harvest dinner and cider pairing featuring sips from Potter’s Craft Cider on Nov. 15.

Employing young adults with developmental disabilities, Tablespoons Bakery will host (and yours truly will be among the judges at) The Great RVA Bake Off on Nov. 19. The Tablespoons Cookie Crew will partner with community celebs for the friendly culinary competition and fundraiser.

ICYMI

Offering a taste — and aromas — of her home country, VCU graduate and Addis Ababa native Lily Fasil debuted Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe in Jackson Ward last week. (Richmond magazine)

Inspired by a love of the Grateful Dead and hops, Powhatan’s Crazy Rooster Brewing Company is finding its stride. (Richmond magazine)

Peep the fall foliage with a seasonal cocktail in hand as area bars toast autumn. (Richmond magazine)

A fall favorite with over 3,000 varieties, pears are popping up at the farmers market and on menus as the cooler months roll in. (Richmond magazine)

When kale and bacon join forces, it’s a beautiful marriage. Re-create a warm kale salad from Savory Grain chef George Carroll. (Richmond magazine)

A pepper-forward dinner series showcasing the spicy side of life, this year’s Chile Chill Out is coming to a close. The last two events include an evening at Lehja, as well as a fiery party at Village Garden. (Richmond magazine)

After inciting controversy among diners following a fried potato switcheroo five years ago, shoestring french fries have officially made a return to the menu at Joe’s Inn.

Shockoe Bottom’s 23rd & Main has shuttered after nearly two decades of service. The restaurant, which had been open since 2005, made the announcement via Facebook.

Known for dishing out serious soul-soothing comfort food, Mama J’s is expanding its reach in Jackson Ward. Taking over the former Salt & Forge space on Second Street, mother-and-son duo Velma and Lester Johnson plan to introduce Mama J’s Market in the coming weeks. (Richmond BizSense)

Ever wanted to create your own ice cream flavor? Sweet Wynn’s will soon invite Richmonders to embrace their curiosity surrounding cool concoctions with the opening of its ice cream-making studio on East Main Street Nov. 12.

Upcoming Events