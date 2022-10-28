Spotlight: Donnie Glass

× Expand Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe

Champagne Papi: “My wine collection: cellared bottles in my parents’ basement (sexy, huh?) and ready-to-drink stuff at my house. Year-round it’s Champagne. Champagne is always appropriate.”

× Expand Cobra Burger (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Image courtesy Workman Publishing

Frequent Flyer: “I live in [Church] Hill, so a rotation of Metzger, Alewife, The Roosevelt and Cobra Burger. Otherwise, Peter Chang’s and Perly’s for lunch, Dinamo in the winter and Sabai in the summer.”

Book Club: “Cookbook-wise, I'm really enjoying ‘Let’s Eat France!/Italy!’ I just mowed down a couple of John Grisham novels on a nine-hour plane ride.”

Favorite Escape: “France, and more specifically Lyon. It’s in the heart of Burgundy and the northern Rhone valley for wine, and it has a mind-boggling collection of great restaurants.”

Memorable Meal: “The nostalgic pick is my entire extended family crowded around a table picking crabs and slamming beers in my Aunt Debi’s backyard, an annual summer tradition.”

× Expand Photo by Helena Lopes via Unsplash

Morning Routine: “My day starts whenever Teddy, our almost 2-year-old, wakes up. ‘Sesame Street’ and whole milk for him, a French press and notepad for me. I make a to-do list every single day.”