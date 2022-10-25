Tangy and Hearty

The following is an online extra from our November 2022 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Warm Kale Salad

By George Carroll, The Savory Grain

It’s kale’s versatility that most appeals to Savory Grain chef George Carroll. “You can juice it, eat it raw, make salads and soups,” he notes. “I prefer my kale sauteed or juiced.” In this warm fall salad, Carroll combines quickly sauteed kale with crispy bacon, candied pecans, creamy goat cheese and sharp Parmesan. He finishes the dish with a tangy honey balsamic vinaigrette to round things out.

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Drizzle in olive oil, whisking until completely incorporated.

Salad

1 large bunch lacinato kale, stems removed, chopped

1/4 pound bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/2 cup candied pecans

1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles

8-10 flakes Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup pickled red onions

Combine kale, bacon, pomegranate, pecans and goat cheese in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide salad among two serving bowls and top with Parmesan cheese and pickled red onions.