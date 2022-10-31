Purveyor: Rainbow Trout Kitchen

× Expand Photo courtesy Rainbow Trout Kitchen

History: Traditionally, children inherit a business from their parents, but for Rainbow Trout Kitchen, it’s the other way around. Following a trip to Colorado in 2010, Jakie Bowles’ middle son, Peter — then an 8-year-old fly-fishing enthusiast — began making granola and selling it to family friends and at local markets. He operated the business until he was a senior in high school. With college on the horizon for Peter, and Bowles plotting her next chapter, she says, “It dawned on me. … Peter’s business is viable.” In 2020, Bowles partnered with longtime friend Ashley Wallace and bought the business from her son.

Specialties: Selling 1-pound bags, Rainbow Trout Kitchen blends whole-grain oats, almonds, Madagascar vanilla, clover honey and cinnamon to create its crunchy, certified-kosher granola. Bowles says they are looking to add to their product line in the future.

Production: The company operates out of a small commercial bakery on Quioccasin Road. “We can now bake 360 pounds in a day,” says Bowles, who has a background in journalism and nonprofit work.

Buy: Online at rainbowtroutgranola.com, or at over 30 local shops, including Stella’s Grocery, Ellwood Thompson’s and others.