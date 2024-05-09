Richmond Food News: May 9-15

× Expand Although Mother’s Day Tea at Blue Atlas (pictured above) may be sold out, we have a few ideas below, along with RVADine debuts, new pop-ups and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Small but Mighty

After cruising her honeydew-colored, plant-based food cart around the city for the past two years, Tiny Vegan is ready to put it in park. Owner Kasie Hull will debut the brick-and-mortar version of her meat-free concept in Carytown on May 11. Stay tuned for lentil-laden crunch wraps, biscuits and gravy, baked goods, and more. (Richmond magazine)

‘A Hub of Food and Fun’

Designed “to feature the products and flavors of the diverse Latino and Hispanic communities of Chesterfield and the region,” the new Latino Farmers Market is open for business Saturdays at Rockwood Park. At its helm: Salsas Don Sebastian founder American DeLoach. (Richmond magazine)

Extra Green

A nutrient-packed, sprinkle-on-top sort of veg, sprouts are a perfect final touch to anything from avocado toast to fresh fish, and we recently caught up with hyperlocal urban farmer Justin Upshaw to talk about his business, Essential RVA Microgreens. Bonus: Upshaw is hosting a microgreens workshop May 16 at Twisted Carrot Farm in Lakeside. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Grisette is headed to the fields: The Church Hill restaurant’s biannual farm dinner series returns June 2 for another multicourse meal with a bucolic view. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10, at noon, and (warning) it will sell out.

Richmond mag wordsmith and former full-time chef Stephanie Ganz is bopping back into the kitchen with her pop-up, Bebow, an ode to her grandmother. On May 22, Ganz is hosting a cold salad plate-inspired lunch at Celladora Wines. No resos required; see you there.

ICYMI

Boasting nostalgic vibes and a catalog of primo subs, Fat Kid Sandwiches plans to open a shop downtown this summer after years of pop-ups and a residency at Hatch Local food hall.(Richmond magazine)

RVADine inspiration awaits in our recent roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Find out Alewife and Odyssey chef Bobo Catoe Jr.’s favorite snack and comic book heroes in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Fans of the double dip-worthy white sauce at Brook Road’s La Casita, I’m the bearer of bad news: The string-light-adorned Mexican eatery, home of my first serving gig in college, recently shut its doors after 40-plus years on Brook Road.

Every warm-weather day is a reminder that the juiciest time of the year is approaching, aka tomato season. It also harkens the return of Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer, now a 10-day celebration of the synergy between the crop and the tangy condiment, where participants from restaurants to ice cream shops and cocktail lounges will offer special dishes and drinks. Registration for restaurants will launch next week (deadline: June 28), with the final list of participants following shortly after. (News release)

If you’ve been missing fluffy, homemade injera and comforting misir wat from Ethiopian restaurant Nile, you’re in luck. After shuttering in December and shifting its focus to frozen packaged food, the family-run operation is hosting a series of pop-ups throughout the month of May. The first one took place May 5, with more on the horizon. Stalk Nile on Instagram for more details.

Each Saturday, Sankofa Community Orchard will offer a donation-based, pick-your-own produce market from 1 to 3 p.m. The 5-acre space on Richmond’s South Side is led by food justice advocate Duron Chavis.

After creating the idea in the classroom, a group of VCU students are taking their brand vision from the drawing board to store shelves. Stay tuned for Everything But The Booze, a nonalcoholic cocktail brand offering sangria, margarita and mule libations, to hit the market soon. (Richmond BizSense)

May is AAPI heritage month, and Ruby Scoops will be releasing a lineup of frozen treat flavors in celebration — think ube cookies ’n’ cream, matcha, Thai iced coffee and raspberry lychee. P.S.: Flights are $1 off on Fridays.

After operations at Hatch Local food hall shuttered, Lindsey Food Group’s Bully Burger is back in action. Pop by The Foundation — LFG’s comedy club and event venue — at 401 E. Grace St. Tuesday through Friday for lunch service.

Mary Lou’s is now open at 1323 W. Main St. in the former Postbellum space. Helmed by LaChan Toran, owner of Aces Sports Lounge in Shockoe Bottom, the newly outfitted restaurant is home to a rooftop bar and serves signature fried chicken. The space also houses Bordeaux, a wine-focused lounge.

RVA Love

The Virginia Press Association awards took place last weekend, and Richmond magazine did not go home empty-handed. My fellow food writers and I earned a second-place award for our Summer Bounty feature. Taking a peek behind the farmers market scene, we explored agricultural migrant work and heirloom seeds, and we peeked inside market bags. Yours truly also was recognized for a piece I wrote on Smoke in Chimneys, a Virginia trout farm relying on natural spring water and producing impeccable fish that has since landed on Michelin-starred menus.

Upcoming Events