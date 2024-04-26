Spotlight: Bobo Catoe Jr.

× Expand Bobo Catoe Jr. of Odyssey and Alewife (Illustration by Duncan Robertson)

At-home Habits: “I eat a lot of toast in the morning and PB&Js at night. I always have some Bonne Maman or farmers market jams kicking around. Also, now that the markets are firing back up, [my wife] Allyson and I will be eating a lot of Oro pasta.”

Dad’s Day Off: “I honestly try to stay around the house to spend time with the boys and Allyson. I love going to the movies or sneaking up to D.C. to eat and see a baseball game. If Allyson and I can sneak away together, we love to go to the Northern Neck.”

The Voice: “During prep time it’s almost always ‘90s hip-hop, Southern rock, or R&B. Everyone I work with has known me long enough to know that if you walk in and I’m playing Whitney Houston, it probably means I’m trying to calm down.”

We Can Be Heroes: “My favorite comic book characters are either Deadpool, Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or literally any character from ‘Saga.’”

Everything’s Coming up Rhubarb: “Spring in Virginia is my favorite. I love rhubarb. We have a couple great connections for ramps and early wild mushrooms, too. I’m getting excited thinking about things like roasted oysters with green garlic-ramp butter or crudo with preserved rhubarb.”

Poetry and Prose: “I always enjoyed creative writing and poetry since I was very young, and still have two journals (life/food and story ideas) going all the time, but haven’t ever really thought to act on any of them until recently.”