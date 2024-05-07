Purveyor: Essential RVA Microgreens

× Expand Essential RVA Microgreens owner Justin Upshaw (Photo by Jay Paul)

History: Essential RVA Microgreens owner Justin Upshaw says the focus of his company is “community engagement and improving health and nutritional availability of fresh foods.” He strives to end food deserts across the metro Richmond area by producing nourishing blends of sprouted herbs and vegetables called microgreens and donating them to local food pantries. He also sells at farmers markets, where, upon purchase, he snips the greens directly from their pots to ensure peak nutrients for customers.

Specialties: Microgreens are highly nutritious, and Upshaw aims for a potent vitamin and sulforaphane combination in his signature RVA Essential Blend, which includes young versions of broccoli, sunflower, radish and mustard. He also sells other varieties including spicy microgreens, wheatgrass and a powdered form meant for smoothies.

Production: Upshaw plants the microgreens in organic soil and grows them in a dehumidified room, which allows him to create a controlled and stable environment.

Buy: Essential RVA Microgreens can be purchased at the Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s, Birdhouse Farmers Market, Lakeside Farmer’s Market, Bon Air Farmers Market, and Twisted Carrot Farm and Market.