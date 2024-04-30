Best Bites: April 2024

× Expand Virginia Boiled Peanut Hummus at Gather & Hem (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Virginia Boiled Peanut Hummus

$16 at Gather & Hem, 501 E. Broad St.

At Gather & Hem, a swanky new cocktail lounge inside the Hilton Richmond Downtown, the kitchen has remixed a classic app with a Virginia mainstay. Boiled peanuts are blended with tahini, Mediterranean spices and Greek olive oil, resulting in a shareable, delightfully crunchy accoutrement to a cocktail. —Eileen Mellon

Peking Duck

$MP at Full Kee, 6400 Horsepen Road

A multiday process yields a highly coveted maroon veneer of crackling outside and juicy, tender meat within, served with a stack of thin pancakes meant for wrapping strips of green onion, crunchy prawn chips and a sweet bean sauce. To secure a whole or half duck, you’ll need either impeccable timing or to call ahead and reserve one. —Stephanie Ganz

Gus’ Classic Club

$14 at Gus’ Italian Cafe & Sports Bar, 7358 Bell Creek Road

Gus’ Classic Club has been a longtime go-to for this Mechanicsville native. Its deliciousness lies in its simplicity: ham, smoked turkey, bacon, provolone and American cheeses (try substituting cheddar) layered between crisp slices of sourdough. —Nicole Cohen