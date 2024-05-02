Richmond Food News: May 2-8

× Expand Head below for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, details on the RVA Taco Festival and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Piled High

It’s been a four-year journey of pop-ups, cheesesteaks and other abundant meat-and-cheese creations, but their moment has finally arrived: Sandwich connoisseurs and spouses Jon Martin and Liz Clifford are graduating to full-fledged restaurant owners. The former Hatch Local food hall tenants, fans of throwback desserts and a darn good sub, are preparing to open Fat Kid Sandwiches downtown. (Richmond magazine)

The Flavor Family

Grape-Nuts, ube and KOE (ketchup on everything) are just a few of the out-of-the-ordinary flavors on the menu at Bubs & Gracie’s Ice Cream and Cookies. Operated by husband-and-wife duo Marsha and Emmanuel Gayot, the Hull Street shop offers a taste of the world via homemade paletas, New Zealand-style ice cream and more. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

We’ve got some food for thought and a bit of RVADine inspiration in our recent roundup highlighting favorite local dishes. In the lineup: a a classic club sandwich from a Mechanicsville hangout, Peking duck at a Horsepen Road institution and a Virginia-fied version of hummus. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Bobo Catoe Jr.

In our latest Spotlight feature, we chat with Bobo Catoe Jr., the chef and co-owner steering the waters at Mid-Atlantic seafood hits Odyssey and Alewife. Catoe discloses all sorts of deets, from his always-expanding jam collection to comic book favorites and the singing legend whose music helps keep him calm. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Fancy tinned fish has become a culinary trend in recent years. Get acquainted with the protein-packed swimmers on May 15 during a tinned fish tasting event (and 2nd birthday celebration) at The Kitchen Classroom. Fishmongers Tuckahoe Seafood will lead a sampling soiree featuring five wines, five prepared dishes and five curated tins — trust me, this isn’t the canned tuna from your mom’s cabinet.

ICYMI

North Side diner Dot’s Back Inn is an oldie-but-goodie restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Catch up with Marcelo Lopez-Cortez, cocktail slinger at The Emerald Lounge. (Richmond magazine) P.S.: The island-inspired Union Hill bar has teased a Cinco de Mayo takeover dubbed La Esmeralda. Over at their sibling spot, The Jasper, TBT El Gallo plans to serve fresh ceviche, tacos and dips.

Mas Cinco de Mayo: Family-owned Pepe’s is throwing a Cinco de Mayo celebration May 4 and 5 with food specials and strong drinks on deck. Over at Sincero, find crunchy tacos and $8 margaritas. Other spots to consider this Cinco de Mayo or anytime: El Chido (multiple locations, tacos and tortas are go-tos), Abuelita’s (comforting guisos, aka Mexican stews), La Milpa (hit that salsa bar), Y Tu Mama (masters of quesabirria tacos), Taqueria Panchito (classics done right) and La Dona Cocina (a family-operated new addition).

Succulent strawberries are seasonal joys, and I suggest heading outside city limits to visit Old Tavern Farm in New Kent County. Every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., owner John Bryant and crew invite folks to pluck berries straight from the field.

The farmers market circuit is welcoming a fresh face. The Workshop — a Scott’s Addition event space that opened last month — is on the cusp of bringing a year-round indoor farmers market to one of the most bustling neighborhoods in the city. Launching May 8, the Scott’s Addition Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Stay tuned for more details.

If you’re looking to scare away the Monday blues, Beaucoup and bivalves are calling.

One of my favorite pick-me-ups, breakfast for dinner simply hits different. On May 6, Filipino-inspired baker Matamis and breakfast pop-up Bad Cat’s for an ultimate first-meal-last-meal mashup at Basic City Beer Co. complete with ube pancakes, beer-mosas and more.

RVA Love

Carbonated water and other bubbly bevvies have become as common as the straight-up stuff, and nonalcoholic options are growing all the time. With this shift, there’s a new crop of canned drinks gracing coolers — and many are spiked with hops. Highlighting hop waters on the market, The New York Times gives Richmond-based Hike Hopped Seltzer a shout-out.

Travel + Leisure has dubbed Richmond one of the best places to live in Virginia (agreed!) and recently outlined an ideal trip to the River City. On the food front, Church Hill bangers The Roosevelt, Grisette and Alewife secure a spot on the itinerary, along with VMFA tearoom Floris and Jackson Ward’s Mama J’s.

Upcoming Events